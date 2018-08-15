OXFORD -- It’s fall camp, so optimism is the word of the day inside college football programs across the country.

However, if one puts any stock in the words of two of Ole Miss’ offensive leaders, the Rebels’ defense is going to be much better in 2018 than the unit that drew such ire last fall.

“Coach Crime has got them right,” Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little said, referring to defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. “They’re flying to the ball. They’re playing harder. I can tell a whole different intensity and confidence to their game. …I’m happy for them. They’re getting turnovers and making stops. I’m excited for the coming season to see them play.”

The Rebels’ defense was porous a year ago, struggling mightily against the run, failing to get off the field on third down and showing an overall ineptitude to create turnovers. They look different in fall camp, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu said Wednesday after the Rebels’ two-plus-hour practice in the Mississippi heat.

“Defense is doing really good right now,” Ta’amu said. “The coaches and the players, they’re working harder and they want to become a better defense than last season. I see it in them.”

TA’AMU HAPPY WITH OFFENSIVE PROGRESS: As for his unit, Ta’amu said Ole Miss’ offense is getting in tune for the Sept. 1 opener in Houston against Texas Tech despite injuries to wide receivers A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge, both of whom missed Wednesday’s work with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Their injuries, of course, have provided more reps for other receivers, specifically Floyd Allen and Braylon Sanders.

“I think they’re unbelievable,” Ta’amu said. “They’ve stepped up. That’s what happens in a game. When someone goes down, someone has to step up. I just believe they’re doing good out there and it’s good to have them reps just to be ready at any time because the moment could come.”

When Brown and Lodge come back, and they’re expected back soon, Ta’amu said timing won’t be an issue.

“We had the whole offseason so pretty much when they come back, the timing is going to be the same,” Ta’amu said. “It’s not going to throw off anything. I know they’re going to work hard to get back on the field. Once they get back, the timing is going to sync in again.”

For his part, Ta’amu said he’s spent the first two weeks of fall camp focusing on his leadership and preparation.

“At every school, there’s a quarterback that always leads. I feel what I worked at in the spring and in the summer was leadership. I believe I hit that goal. I have to keep rolling from now on and just be more vocal. That’s what I worked on — just being a leader out there, getting the offense back on track if they’re losing it. That’s totally my job and I feel like I’ve completed that.”