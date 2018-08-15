Notes: Rebels' offense encouraged by progress of defensive mates
OXFORD -- It’s fall camp, so optimism is the word of the day inside college football programs across the country.
However, if one puts any stock in the words of two of Ole Miss’ offensive leaders, the Rebels’ defense is going to be much better in 2018 than the unit that drew such ire last fall.
“Coach Crime has got them right,” Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little said, referring to defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. “They’re flying to the ball. They’re playing harder. I can tell a whole different intensity and confidence to their game. …I’m happy for them. They’re getting turnovers and making stops. I’m excited for the coming season to see them play.”
The Rebels’ defense was porous a year ago, struggling mightily against the run, failing to get off the field on third down and showing an overall ineptitude to create turnovers. They look different in fall camp, quarterback Jordan Ta’amu said Wednesday after the Rebels’ two-plus-hour practice in the Mississippi heat.
“Defense is doing really good right now,” Ta’amu said. “The coaches and the players, they’re working harder and they want to become a better defense than last season. I see it in them.”
TA’AMU HAPPY WITH OFFENSIVE PROGRESS: As for his unit, Ta’amu said Ole Miss’ offense is getting in tune for the Sept. 1 opener in Houston against Texas Tech despite injuries to wide receivers A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge, both of whom missed Wednesday’s work with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.
Their injuries, of course, have provided more reps for other receivers, specifically Floyd Allen and Braylon Sanders.
“I think they’re unbelievable,” Ta’amu said. “They’ve stepped up. That’s what happens in a game. When someone goes down, someone has to step up. I just believe they’re doing good out there and it’s good to have them reps just to be ready at any time because the moment could come.”
When Brown and Lodge come back, and they’re expected back soon, Ta’amu said timing won’t be an issue.
“We had the whole offseason so pretty much when they come back, the timing is going to be the same,” Ta’amu said. “It’s not going to throw off anything. I know they’re going to work hard to get back on the field. Once they get back, the timing is going to sync in again.”
For his part, Ta’amu said he’s spent the first two weeks of fall camp focusing on his leadership and preparation.
“At every school, there’s a quarterback that always leads. I feel what I worked at in the spring and in the summer was leadership. I believe I hit that goal. I have to keep rolling from now on and just be more vocal. That’s what I worked on — just being a leader out there, getting the offense back on track if they’re losing it. That’s totally my job and I feel like I’ve completed that.”
LITTLE WORKING TO BE 'ELITE': Little is up to 320 pounds this fall and is focused on getting his game to the next level — specifically, the “elite” level.
“I’m just trying to go out there and get better every day, ignore the negative things against me like the heat, red ball and all the team periods and just work at getting better as an individual and make my game elite,” Little said, adding he’s focused on getting to his second-level blocks, understanding concepts of plays and studying opponents. “Putting that extra work in the film room is going to help my game this year be elite.”
Since the Rebels’ offensive line is such a veteran group, Little said he and his mates up front aren’t having to focus on chemistry. Instead, they’re just working to polish.
“We played a lot together last season,” Little said. “We always bond outside of football. We’re pretty close. We eat together. We talk on the phone. We’re a pretty close group. That’s why communication is never a problem for us. It’s never coming from a disrespectful place. It’s always coming from a love.”
Little also raved about Ole Miss’ running backs, heaping praise on a handful of newcomers.
“Scottie Phillips has been great so far, holding on to the ball, making big runs,” Little said. “He has great feet. Isaiah (Woullard) is doing pretty good, too. He’s playing up right now. The freshman, Tylan Knight, is special. He’s a pace-changer, a scat-back. We can get him the ball. He can punt return, kick return. He’s a fun player to watch. I think he’s talented enough to have Heisman traits. He’s going to be one of those guys to watch out for for a long time here.”
INJURY UPDATE: Ole Miss was down three wide receivers on Wednesday. A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DaMarkus Lodge (ankle) were going through conditioning drills on the side. Demarcus Gregory (knee) was not at practice. ...Cornerbacks Javien Hamilton (hamstring) and Ken Webster (hamstring) were going through conditioning drills and linebacker Vernon Dasher (groin) was not at practice. Here are some scenes from Wednesday's practice: