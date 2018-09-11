OXFORD -- Scottie Phillips has had a pair of big games to begin his Ole Miss career, having his way with Texas Tech and Southern Illinois. No. 1 Alabama, the Rebels' opponent on Saturday night in Oxford, will post a little more difficult challenge, and Phillips and everyone else in red and blue knows it. "They've been a top team for the last couple of years," Phillips said. "They're always good. I've been preparing well for them. I'll be ready for them Saturday." Is it a litmus test for Phillips and Ole Miss? "They're No. 1 in the country for a reason," Phillips said. "I embrace the challenge of facing that defense." Phillips said his plan Saturday is to continue to trust Ole Miss' veteran offensive line. "They're going to continue to pave the way for me," Phillips said.

Ole Miss offensive line coach Jack Bicknell said Tuesday the scheme employed by offensive coordinator Phil Longo has keyed the Rebels' success so far this season. "The last eight years before this I was in the NFL and you're constantly trying to figure out what to do with that safety," Bicknell said. "We don't have to worry about that. We really, theoretically, are going to run the ball against even numbers. That's really what it comes down to. Other places I've been, you might have six guys blocked up but that safety comes up and makes a play. That really rarely happens here. It might happen a couple of times, but for the most part, they have to be wary of that because of No. 1 (A.J. Brown), No. 14 (DK Metcalf) or No. 5 (DaMarkus Lodge). "I really feel like it's the best offense I've been around to run the ball in. No. 1, we open things up, spread things out and we have space. We're not getting in two or three tight ends and then they're bringing in bigger guys and it's just a big scrum in the middle of the field. We're going spread things out and we've got some weapons outside and we can throw the ball. If you really want to stick that safety in there, you better be hoping that corner is having a good day, you know what I mean?"

