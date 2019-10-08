OXFORD — Ole Miss is preparing for Kelly Bryant to play Saturday when the Rebels meet Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Good thing, as it appears Bryant is going to play against the Rebels, one week after a scare in the first half of the Tigers’ win over Troy.

“He looked really good today,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “I think he had his best, I think we had our best Tuesday. I think he had his best Tuesday practice. So anyway, that's, that's a good sign, then now we need to have a really good Wednesday, but I don't think we would change anything on what I just watched.”

If Bryant is limited _ and again, all indications are he won’t be _ Missouri will turn to backup Taylor Powell, who played the second half against Troy.

"I thought he did a nice job,” Odom said. “I thought he was efficient. I thought he executed. You know, it's tough, because you want to want to win the game. And it's a tough situation to be in on how you call it. You want to see him to be able to do a little bit more, but also, you know, I thought he handled it well. And I thought he handled the play calling, as far as you know, executing the calls.”

Ole Miss outside linebacker Luke Knox said the Rebels will approach Bryant similar to the way they approached Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago — keep him in the pocket and not let him beat them with his feet.

“He’s obviously a great player and everything,” Knox said. “Coach (Tyrone) Nix has been telling us he’ll put the ball in our hands. He’s just one of those guys that if we can put pressure on him, you never know what’s going to happen. He’s obviously a great athlete. He can scramble and he can throw.