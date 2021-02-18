RebelGrove - Notes: Rebels press on, knowing what's at stake down the stretch

Ole Miss had hoped to play LSU Wednesday.

When the game got pushed to Thursday, the Rebels kept preparing for the Tigers, but like Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said, players can look at weather forecasts too.

Ole Miss coaches were having to pick up players in four-wheel drive vehicles just to get them to practice.

"They knew it was going to be hard for LSU to get to Oxford and play," Davis said. "I think it was something they maybe kind of expected."

Oxford got hit with more than an inch of ice early in the week and then several inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, meaning there was no safe way for LSU to get to town. The Southeastern Conference postponed the game, not setting a make-up date in the process.

"It was going to be a Quadrant 1 opportunity for both teams but obviously, the weather didn't cooperate at all, so we quickly turned our attention yesterday to Mississippi State," Davis said. "It's a huge game for us and a huge game for them, a game that I know both teams will really look forward to playing."

Ole Miss, winners of four in a row, has played its way into the NCAA Tournament conversation. A win over LSU would've really bolstered the Rebels' resume, and with two weeks left in the regular season schedule, Ole Miss is running out of opportunities to win the kind of games that normally turn the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's collective head.

Davis said if everything goes as scheduled, Ole Miss will make up its one postponed game on March 6. Teams all over the league have had games postponed, first due to COVID-related issues and this week due to an historic winter storm that has impacted much of the country, including the Southeast.

"If it goes by the book, my guess is it would be South Carolina at home," Davis said. "But I don't know. I don't know what will happen. I don't know if they'll try to match us back up with LSU. LSU still has Florida and Missouri to make up. There are a lot of moving parts to that."

Of course, Ole Miss (12-8 overall, 7-6 SEC) doesn't necessarily know what the criterion is this year, not with shortened schedules and an overall lack of intra-conference matchups to look at for comparison sake. The Rebels' NET ranking is 56. The Rebels' remaining scheduled opponents -- Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Kentucky -- have NET rankings of 95, 43, 131 and 76, respectively. What's the committee looking for? No one really knows this time around.

"It's a different year," Davis said. "Our BPI is like 40. Our NET is 55, 56, whatever it may be right there. You had four Quadrant 1 wins but now they're two because (teams) can move in and out. I don't know. I just think the beauty of the SEC and playing in a Power-5 conference is you keep getting opportunities to play good teams and we've got some opportunities to do that. But I really don't know. I don't know if it's changed."

Davis said he just tells his team it is "chasing."

"I said, 'Men, we're chasing and we're still chasing,'" Davis said. "I mean we were on the outside and we've made up some ground. We probably have. All we can do is control every day. You can't only be hungry to play this time of year. You have to be hungry to practice. ...I think guys understand what's at stake late in the year, especially teams like us who are chasing the bubble. It's just out there. There's no secret."

Ole Miss won at Mississippi State, 64-46, on Jan. 19. The Bulldogs are 11-11 overall, 5-8 in the league and fast falling completely out of the NCAA Tournament picture.

"I think they've played a real difficult schedule," Davis said. "I still they've got a really good team and I know exactly how Ben (Howland's) team is going to come in here on Saturday. We'll have to be at our very, very best to win."