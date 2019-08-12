Notes: Rebels push for improvement after first scrimmage
OXFORD -- Ole Miss conducted a 100-play scrimmage on Saturday.
Two days later, the Rebels were back on the practice field, looking to correct mistakes and make improvements as the Aug. 31 season opener at Memphis looms closer.
"The best thing is you see flashes and you see talent," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "You just want to see more consistency doing it over and over again. That's to be expected in scrimmage No. 1."
Luke wouldn't declare a "winner" from Saturday, though quarterback Matt Corral emphasized a lot of work needed to be done on offense and linebacker MoMo Sanogo said Corral told him the defense won the day.
Luke said defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard (hand) and defensive back Jalen Julius (ankle) were held out of Saturday's scrimmage. Outside linebacker Sam Williams (knee) missed Monday's work after getting injured Saturday, as did quarterback Kinkead Dent (concussion).
Monday's practice was held in full pads in intense head.
"Right now is the time to grind through it," Luke said. "This is the tough time. Everybody's battling through it. Everybody's nicked up, banged up. This is the tough part of camp. You just have to go push through it."
Luke had praise for linebacker Lakia Henry and several running backs.
"I was pleased with the scrimmage overall," Luke said. "We just want to see guys play really, really hard. Towards the end of the scrimmage, we started seeing guys get tired. As they get in shape, we want to see them finish."
Luke said senior offensive lineman Alex Givens (back) is starting to do more things physically and has been out at practice being a leader.
"To see him stay integrated, I've been pleased with that," Luke said. "I think it forces you to get some guys ready and that only makes you better in the long run. The only way you get better is to go do it. Some young guys _ Jeremy James, Nick Broeker, Reece McIntyre _ all these guys are getting thrown in there and they have to step up. That's making them better. So when Alex does come back, they'll be that much more prepared."
Corral looking for improvements
Corral said Monday's practice was dedicated to working on little things after watching film of Saturday's scrimmage.
"We're trying to do it to (Rich Rodriguez's) liking and if it's not perfect, he's going to make sure it is," Corral said.
Adjusting to game speed with Rodriguez's tempo is an ongoing adjustment. Corral said the offense had moments Saturday where it failed to meet Rodriguez's standard in that category.
"We're out there on our own and I feel like a lot of people need to, just because we have young players, they need to realize that they're not going to have those coaches yelling at them and jumping in there when they do something wrong. They have to know it by themselves. If not, then they have to ask me."
Rodriguez, Corral said, "felt like we were loafing a lot. He wanted us to be faster to get the call. ...It's hot and they want to loaf and they want to take the easy way out. That's what we're not going to do because you can't win games like that."
Cooley pleased with role in new offense
Tight end Octavious Cooley echoed Corral, saying there's a lot to work on. However, Cooley was all smiles Monday, adding he loves the role of the tight end in Rodriguez's offense.
"I like it," Cooley said. "I like the style they came in with. They're making progress, turning the program around."
Cooley said he has more routes in Rodriguez's system.
"I like it though," Cooley said. "They came in with a good way to move us around in the tight end room. ...It's going to come out in due time."
Cooley said the Rebels got fatigued late Saturday but he said he wasn't concerned.
"We've got three weeks left," Cooley said. "We'll be ready when the time comes. There's a lot of stuff we can work on."
Sanogo wanting Rebels' defense to be 'relentless'
Sanogo said going against Ole Miss' offense Saturday made him think he and his teammates have to get in even better shape for the season.
"Rich Rod likes to go fast so the defense had to get ready fast and go fast," Sanogo said. "He told me he's going to try to pick up the pace and go twice as fast these next couple of weeks, so we have to pick up our conditioning to match that."
Sanogo also praised Henry, who apparently had a very solid day tackling Saturday.
"It's what, his 10th day in the program playing with the defense?" Sanogo said. "There are mistakes, as you'd expect, but he plays hard and plays fast and plays physical."
Sanogo said the defense did a good job Saturday of getting to their spots and breaking on the quarterback, but he said the Rebels have to cut out some of the loafs and starting bursting to the football.
"They want us to burst, not just turn, look and run," Sanogo said. "They want us to burst and then look."
Most importantly, Sanogo said, the Rebels seem to be adding depth.
"Coaches are kind of rotating and making different guys be in tough situations that they wouldn't normally be in just to build depth."