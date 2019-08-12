OXFORD -- Ole Miss conducted a 100-play scrimmage on Saturday.

Two days later, the Rebels were back on the practice field, looking to correct mistakes and make improvements as the Aug. 31 season opener at Memphis looms closer.

"The best thing is you see flashes and you see talent," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "You just want to see more consistency doing it over and over again. That's to be expected in scrimmage No. 1."

Luke wouldn't declare a "winner" from Saturday, though quarterback Matt Corral emphasized a lot of work needed to be done on offense and linebacker MoMo Sanogo said Corral told him the defense won the day.

Luke said defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard (hand) and defensive back Jalen Julius (ankle) were held out of Saturday's scrimmage. Outside linebacker Sam Williams (knee) missed Monday's work after getting injured Saturday, as did quarterback Kinkead Dent (concussion).

Monday's practice was held in full pads in intense head.

"Right now is the time to grind through it," Luke said. "This is the tough time. Everybody's battling through it. Everybody's nicked up, banged up. This is the tough part of camp. You just have to go push through it."

Luke had praise for linebacker Lakia Henry and several running backs.

"I was pleased with the scrimmage overall," Luke said. "We just want to see guys play really, really hard. Towards the end of the scrimmage, we started seeing guys get tired. As they get in shape, we want to see them finish."

Luke said senior offensive lineman Alex Givens (back) is starting to do more things physically and has been out at practice being a leader.

"To see him stay integrated, I've been pleased with that," Luke said. "I think it forces you to get some guys ready and that only makes you better in the long run. The only way you get better is to go do it. Some young guys _ Jeremy James, Nick Broeker, Reece McIntyre _ all these guys are getting thrown in there and they have to step up. That's making them better. So when Alex does come back, they'll be that much more prepared."