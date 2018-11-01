OXFORD | Coming out of the bye-week, the Rebels are looking to show improvement against South Carolina in the weak points of the their game, namely the struggles of the red zone offense.

Dawson Knox talked about the new strategies offensive coordinator Phil Longo and the offense have been implementing the past two weeks to expose man coverage.

“In practice we’ve been doing a whole lot of two tight end packages… So I think we’re really going to diversify the offense in that way,” Knox said.

Man coverage can be difficult in the red zone, especially for an offense that often relies on explosive deep-ball plays. The tight end explained that it’s hard for him and the receiving corps to beat man in such a short amount of space because any deep ball is going out of the end zone.

“We think a lot of these two tight end packages are going to help with that,” Knox said. “Having some bigger bodies in the box, we can block better for the run game, and also we can pop a tight end out in space when they aren’t expecting it.”

BIG PLAY DEFNSE

The Rebels have struggled throughout 2018 giving up big plays on defense, regardless of the opponent. However, Benito Jones thinks consistency is the issue more than anything else.

“We’ve just got to play like we did the first half against Auburn, and not give up big plays,” said Jones.

With three touchdowns and almost 500 rushing yards, Rico Dowdle is the Gamecocks' leading rusher thus far this season. Even while averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per carry, the running back has not changed Jones’s approach for this weekend.

“He’s just like every other running back to me. They all run the ball, hit gaps. What we have to do is stay in gaps, shred blocks, and make the tackle,” said Jones.

Along with Knox, Jones relished the bye week, but is not excited for the 11 a.m. start this Saturday.

“It’s a lot of recovery. Anybody needs it in this type of league. From high school to college to NFL, you always need a little rest to heal your body and that bye week really helped me,” said Jones.