Notes: Rebels struggle with Alabama's rushing attack in 42-21 loss

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- Alabama defeated Ole Miss, 42-21, in Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference opener. The Rebels had a promising first drive that ended on a fourth-down stop at the 5-yard line. It was a disaster from that point on for the Rebels. Ole Miss trailed 28-0 at halftime.

Notes:

-- Matt Corral actually played fairly well. He was under constant duress but he finished 22 of 30 for 213 yards and one touchdown. He still didn’t throw an interception. He lost a fumble on a strip sack that Alabama later scored on.

-- The run game never got going. Ole Miss had 17 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 78 overall. They averaged 2.3 yards per carry. Ole Miss has to get the ground game going against quality opponents moving forward, or else the offense could continue to struggle.

-- Overall, the Ole Miss offense finished with 291 yards of offense and averaged 4.5 yards per play. There was just never any rhythm to anything Ole Miss tried to do on the offensive end.

-- Defensively, Ole Miss allowed 451 yards and 5.9 yards per play. Ole Miss didn’t allow a point in the second half after allowing three first half touchdowns. 5.9 yards per play isn’t super bad. The defense was hurt by short fields on more than one occasion. I don’t think they’re nearly as bad as the raw 42 points would indicate.

-- Jadon Jackson started in place of Jonathan Mingo, and actually played pretty well. He had four receptions for 30 yards on five targets. He was second in receiving yards for Ole Miss behind Dontario Drummond who finished with 32 yards.

-- Ole Miss used their three man front defensively and couldn’t slow down Alabama’s rushing attack. Ole Miss eventually added players in the box, but at that point it was too late. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama as a team averaged 4.4 yards per carry. It’s something to monitor heading into next weeks contest with Arkansas, because they are absolutely going to rely on their rushing attack.

-- Otis Reese led Ole Miss with 11 tackles and Chance Campbell was second with ten. Tackling was an issue when Alabama got guys in space today. There was just a ton of missed tackles.

-- Ole Miss had three sacks as a group with Cedric Johnson, Sam Williams and Chance Campbell all getting one apiece. The number is deceiving. Bryce Young had all day to throw and the defensive line left the secondary out to dry at times today.

Ole Miss will host Arkansas next weekend in Oxford. The game time will be announced on Monday, but with today’s results (Arkansas lost at Georgia, 37-0), it will likely begin at 11 a.m.