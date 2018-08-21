Notes: Rebels turning some attention to Texas Tech
OXFORD -- Ole Miss returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and with classes in session on campus and fall camp basically over, the Rebels turned some of their focus to Texas Tech.
Ole Miss and the Red Raiders meet on Sept. 1 in Houston, and while the Rebels are still working on their overall offensive and defensive packages, they did sprinkle about 15 minutes of Texas Tech work into their two-hour practice.
"We'll start tapering off here and do a little more against Texas Tech," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "There's a little bit of things that are beefed up because you're not getting ready for a game, so there's maybe a little bit longer on Thursday and Friday."
Luke said the Rebels will have a "mock game" on Saturday, going through as many scenarios as possible to prepare for the season opener.
"We'll try to simulate a game -- pre-game meal and all those things leading so especially these freshmen will have been through it at least once before we start," Luke said.
"To focus on Texas Tech means football is getting closer," Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf said.
Luke spoke about several topics following Tuesday's work.
BROWN, HAMILTON RETURN: Of note Tuesday, Ole Miss welcomed wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive back Javien Hamilton back to the practice field. Both players were somewhat limited, but they're expected to be 100 percent by Sept. 1.
"It's real good," Metcalf said. "A.J. is a hard worker. He comes every day to work. Just to have his energy back on the field is very good."
Hamilton said he is 80-85 percent healthy, adding that he's hoping the training staff clears him to do full work in the coming days.
"Hopefully they ease off me in a couple days and let me get back to my routine," Hamilton said. "I really didn't forget anything. Those days off, those were more time for me to get in my playbook. I just took advantage of that. Even though I couldn't do the physical things, I got mental reps."
ALLEN GETS SCHOLARSHIP: Wide receiver Floyd Allen, a senior walk-on who has been getting reps with the top two offensive units, received a scholarship at the end of Tuesday's practice.
"Floyd Allen works hard day in and day out," Metcalf said. "I believe he deserved it. He earned every bit of a scholarship. The whole team is happy for him."
Allen won a one-on-one rep for a bag, Metcalf said. "Whoever won the one-on-one got the bag, and inside the bag was a scholarship letter. It was creative."
Metcalf said Allen was "excited," adding that the junior college transfer was "tearing up" a bit following practice.
