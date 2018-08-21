OXFORD -- Ole Miss returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and with classes in session on campus and fall camp basically over, the Rebels turned some of their focus to Texas Tech.

Ole Miss and the Red Raiders meet on Sept. 1 in Houston, and while the Rebels are still working on their overall offensive and defensive packages, they did sprinkle about 15 minutes of Texas Tech work into their two-hour practice.

"We'll start tapering off here and do a little more against Texas Tech," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "There's a little bit of things that are beefed up because you're not getting ready for a game, so there's maybe a little bit longer on Thursday and Friday."

Luke said the Rebels will have a "mock game" on Saturday, going through as many scenarios as possible to prepare for the season opener.

"We'll try to simulate a game -- pre-game meal and all those things leading so especially these freshmen will have been through it at least once before we start," Luke said.

"To focus on Texas Tech means football is getting closer," Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf said.

Luke spoke about several topics following Tuesday's work.

