RebelGrove - Notes: Rebels 'upbeat' and 'happy' as Grove Bowl approaches

OXFORD — Ole Miss is promising quite the party for the Grove Bowl on Saturday.

There will be a coaches’ baseball game, the actual football game, the mysterious mention of a dunk tank and more.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin admitted earlier in the week he wasn’t exactly sure what all would be entailed in the promised PartyInTheSip, but it’s clear, based on social media accounts inside the program, the Rebels are trying to portray a loose, fun program as spring ends and the start of the summer recruiting period approaches.

Ole Miss players said Thursday it’s not false advertising. The mood inside the program, one that is still working to rebuild depth after being decimated by NCAA sanctions, is bright and cheery.

Defensive end/outside linebacker Demon Clowney said the fun being portrayed on social media isn’t a new thing. It’s just getting some publicity now that the coaching staff has been in place for more than a year.

“Coach Kiffin lets us be us,” Clowney said. “The energy is good. It’s great energy around the building. Defense is competing with offense. There’s a lot of competition going on. The defense is trying to beat the offense in everything. Coach Kiffin loves his offense, so everyone just battles. That makes the team better.”

Clowney said he expects to play a “pretty big” role in the fall, primarily as a pass-rusher, a potential impact player on a defense that has dominated an injury-riddled offense this spring.

Cornerback Keidron Smith said the players are excited for Saturday’s 4 p.m. Grove Bowl at Vaught Hemingway Stadium (ESPN +), noting “it’s been a minute” since the Rebels’ Outback Bowl win over Indiana on Jan. 2 in Tampa.

“Basically it’s getting out there and competing and have fun,” Smith said.

Smith described the mood inside the program as “happy,” noting it’s been a long year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, endless testing, empty stadiums and more. With spring coming to an end and with multiple schools, including Ole Miss, promising a return to normal in the fall, Smith said the optimism is exciting.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Smith said. “Getting out there in front of that crowd and hearing that stadium rock, there’s no better feeling.”

Tight end Chase Rogers, who transferred to Ole Miss from Louisiana-Lafayette earlier in his career, said the environment inside the program is “upbeat.”

“Everyone is excited and ready for the Grove Bowl,” Rogers said. “It’s really happy. That’s all that I can say. COVID being done and coming off a strong end of the season last year, everyone is looking forward. It’s going to be a good year.”

MELTON FEELING COMFORTABLE, CONFIDENT AT GUARD: Ole Miss signed Cedric Melton as a tackle. However, he’s been getting a lot of work at guard this spring, and the Houston native believes he may have found a home.

“I actually like it,” Melton said. “It’s way more smoother and better for me. It takes a lot off me. At tackle, you have to do a lot of things, which is not a problem, but guard is just easier. I’m picking it up fast.”

Melton said he’s leaned on veterans Ben Brown, Caleb Warren and Jeremy James, both on the field and in the meeting rooms.

“They’ve really been a big help on the right side helping me and getting me through it,” Melton said.

Melton redshirted last season, working on his fundamentals and adjusting to college life.

“It was definitely a wake-up call,” Melton said, adding he came out of that year “most definitely” knowing he had to get stronger and bigger to compete in the SEC.

SECONDARY HAS ‘BETTER SWAGGER TO US’: Ole Miss defensive back Jalen Jordan said this week the Rebels’ secondary, which was a weakness through much of the 2020 season, is playing with confidence this spring. The secondary has been reinforced with transfers and an influx of talented freshmen.

“We have a better swagger to us,” Jordan said. “You know, we’re performing at a high level. We’ve got a lot of guys who can roll in and out and perform at a high level. We’re really coming together and we’re really becoming a better defense.”

Jordan joined the list of those to heap praise on freshman defensive back Tysheen Johnson, noting the Philadelphia can “play big, blitz and cover.” He also said A.J. Finley has taken big steps this spring.

“We’ve just got a lot of people in that room who can perform,” Jordan said.

Smith praised Johnson as well, but he also singled out Kyndrich Breedlove, Markevious Brown and Trey Washington as freshmen who will be able to contribute immediately on the back end of the defense.

“Also (Deantre) Prince, but I don’t consider Prince a young guy,” Jordan said, noting Prince’s previous stint at Ole Miss before transferring to a community college after the 2019 season. “They’re recruiting guys to come replace us. At the end of the day, I have to go do my job and do what I have to do to stay on that field and also help those guys get to where I am. …It’s beautiful. Beautiful. The rotation is so awesome right now.”