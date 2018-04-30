The Division I Baseball Selection Committee can be unpredictable at times, lending forecasts irrelevant, but metrics and logic suggest Ole Miss is in a good spot for a top-eight seed, though its margin for error is slim to none.

The Southeastern Conference schedule has three weeks remaining in the regular season, and Ole Miss sits No. 7 in the RPI, one of five SEC teams currently in the top eight and one of six vying for the precious top-eight seeds that guarantee no road NCAA postseason games until the College World Series.

The NCAA will seed all 16 No. 1 seeds for the first time this season.

The Rebels (34-11, 12-9) are one game back of Arkansas in the SEC West but beat the Razorbacks two of three in Oxford earlier this season. Ole Miss heads to suddenly surging South Carolina (RPI No. 45) this weekend before a home series with Auburn (RPI No. 6) and a road series at hapless Alabama (RPI No. 68).

Ole Miss also has series wins over RPI top 12 occupants Georgia and Texas A&M. The Rebels are harmed by a nonconference schedule that fell short of the quality expectations from when it was put together.

There's so much baseball left to be played that Ole Miss -- or most other teams in the conversation -- could prosper or spectacularly falter prior to Selection Monday. However, the resumes show a lack of separation currently.

Most believe the SEC is in line for three national seeds, as four happened in 2016 but can’t be counted on. And two would mean multiple teams struggled mightily down the stretch.

Here are the current resumes for the SEC teams positioning for one of the top-eight seeds. Also here are the records for the schools mentioned below against top 25 RPI teams: Florida (13-4), Arkansas (9-4), Ole Miss (6-3), Georgia (6-5), Auburn (5-10) and Texas A&M (3-6).