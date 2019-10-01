Notes: Rebels working to develop depth up front
OXFORD -- Ole Miss is trying to force depth on the offensive front.
On Saturday at Alabama, that meant 43 snaps for redshirt freshman offensive guard Jalen Cunningham.
Royce Newman and Ben Brown played 94 snaps in Tuscaloosa, so developing depth is still a work in progress, but Cunningham's presence was very much welcomed.
"Our offense is pretty fast, so if we get more guys getting breaks, like (center) Eli (Johnson) and (Alex Givens) and all them, just to keep them fresh and keep the temp up every play," Newman said.
Ole Miss entertains Vanderbilt Saturday in Oxford. Newman said he believes the Rebels' offensive line is getting more confident week after week.
"What we're doing on the practice field is working a lot harder and honing down on our technique and making sure everything's in check," Newman said. "I think it's really preparing us for the games."
Qaadir Sheppard just told us John Rhys Plumlee is starting Saturday. He also said Ole Miss’ defense is using a lot of combos this week to get to the QB. That’s the last time we get him this year.— Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) October 1, 2019
Rebels preparing for Vandy's Vaughn
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has rushed for 398 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Illinois transfer rushed for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
"He's a hard runner," Ole Miss outside linebacker Qaadir Sheppard said. "He's going to try to get those extra yards, so we've just been keying on stopping the run. I think this new scheme, the 3-4 defense, it's easier for us to stop the run in this defense. ...I feel like every gap is closed. Every gap is filled. There's nowhere for the running back to go. He's surrounded, like a shark."
"He's a guy who can make one cut and go the distance," Ole Miss outside linebackers coach Tyrone Nix said. "It doesn't take you long to get his attention when you watch the LSU game (a 66-38 Vanderbilt loss). He ripped off a couple of big runs right away and set the tone for their offense."