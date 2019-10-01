OXFORD -- Ole Miss is trying to force depth on the offensive front.

On Saturday at Alabama, that meant 43 snaps for redshirt freshman offensive guard Jalen Cunningham.

Royce Newman and Ben Brown played 94 snaps in Tuscaloosa, so developing depth is still a work in progress, but Cunningham's presence was very much welcomed.

"Our offense is pretty fast, so if we get more guys getting breaks, like (center) Eli (Johnson) and (Alex Givens) and all them, just to keep them fresh and keep the temp up every play," Newman said.

Ole Miss entertains Vanderbilt Saturday in Oxford. Newman said he believes the Rebels' offensive line is getting more confident week after week.

"What we're doing on the practice field is working a lot harder and honing down on our technique and making sure everything's in check," Newman said. "I think it's really preparing us for the games."