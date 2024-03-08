Notes: Rebs turn to Liam Doyle in rotation shuffle
OXFORD | Ole Miss brought Liam Doyle to Oxford with the expectation for him to pitch meaningful innings. His first major opportunity comes on Saturday.
The Costal Carolina transfer replaces JT Quinn in the middle spot of the Ole Miss rotation and will start on Saturday against Morehead State at 4 p.m. Gunnar Dennis and Grayson Saunier remain the Friday and Sunday starters and will face the Eagles Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., respectively.
The Rebels (9-5) have won seven of their last eight, and their starting pitchers have gone five innings in three of the last four, including Dennis and Saunier against Iowa last weekend.
Quinn hasn’t finished the fourth inning in a start this season and has a 6.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9.1 innings.
“We have to find an answer to get three guys and when you look at what he’s done through the four outings, he’s filled up the strike zone with thee pitches,” Mike Bianco said. “He has the split and the slider and that’s why he was brought here.”
The sophomore lefty has a 3.60 ERA in five innings. He’s struck out nine with two walks, and opponents are hitting .167 off him. He gave up both runs in his first appearance of the season against Hawaii but has thrown 3.1 scoreless since then with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Doyle hasn’t allowed a line drive yet this season and has a ground ball rate of 55.6 percent.
Last year with the Chanticleers, Doyle had a 4.15 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56.1 innings. He allowed one unearned run to Southern Miss in 4.2 innings and threw six scoreless against Rider in the NCAA Tournament.
“He’s the one guy — and sure there are other guys like (Wes) Mendes, (Austin) Simmons or (Mason) Nichols, but he’s the one guy who has done it on this stage,” Bianco said. “He did it last year in the postseason.
“Let’s run him out there. Let’s not wait too long and give him an opportunity to do it. It’s not a shot in the dark; he’s done it before.”
MOREHEAD STATE IS A FAVORITE IN THE OVC
Morehead State won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season in 2023, its first regular season title since 1979, and the Eagles are picked second behind Little Rock this season. Brady Ward is in his first season as head coach after Mik Aoki left to take the Richmond job. Ward was on Aoki’s staff for three seasons.
Ole Miss beat Little Rock in a midweek game last week.
Morehead State is 7-5 following two of three series wins against Davidson, North Alabama and Butler. It’s 1-1 in midweek games, losing to Louisville and beating Northern Kentucky.
The Eagles return seven position starters and two members of the rotation from the club that went 36-20. Rylee Preece is the reigning and preseason OVC Player of the Year. He had 21 home runs and 21 stolen bases a year ago and is one of three regulars hitting at least .380 so far this season.
Catcher Ryan Grabosch, shortstop Coton Becker and Preece — the centerfielder — are hitting .406, .404 and .380, respectively. Preece has eight home runs.
Freshman Alex Kean is the conference preseason freshman of the year. He’s hitting .211 and has 24 strikeouts in 47 plate appearances.
Luke Helton, a right-handed sinker baller entered the year with 40 career starts, and he’s 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA to date, with 19 strikeouts and three walks in 18.1 innings. Right-hander Grant Herron has 26 career starts and has a 4.91 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 14.2 innings.
Freshman Callum McGill rounds out the rotation. Another right-hander, he has a 6.59 ERA with 16 strikeouts and six walks in 13.2 innings.
QUICK NOTE: Mason Nichols hasn’t pitched against Missouri State, but the absence is only because of situational reasons. He warmed up in all five games last week, though he only pitched in the one.
“We either got out of a jam or took a bigger lead, and it just didn’t make sense to use him,” Bianco said. “All these count the same unlike conference play. He’s good to go and has looked great. We weren’t going to throw him Tuesday, but he’s good for when he’s needed.”
Nichols hasn’t allowed an earned run in 6.1 innings this season. He threw 4.1 scoreless against Hawaii in the season opener.