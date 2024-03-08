OXFORD | Ole Miss brought Liam Doyle to Oxford with the expectation for him to pitch meaningful innings. His first major opportunity comes on Saturday.

The Costal Carolina transfer replaces JT Quinn in the middle spot of the Ole Miss rotation and will start on Saturday against Morehead State at 4 p.m. Gunnar Dennis and Grayson Saunier remain the Friday and Sunday starters and will face the Eagles Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., respectively.

The Rebels (9-5) have won seven of their last eight, and their starting pitchers have gone five innings in three of the last four, including Dennis and Saunier against Iowa last weekend.

Quinn hasn’t finished the fourth inning in a start this season and has a 6.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in 9.1 innings.

“We have to find an answer to get three guys and when you look at what he’s done through the four outings, he’s filled up the strike zone with thee pitches,” Mike Bianco said. “He has the split and the slider and that’s why he was brought here.”

The sophomore lefty has a 3.60 ERA in five innings. He’s struck out nine with two walks, and opponents are hitting .167 off him. He gave up both runs in his first appearance of the season against Hawaii but has thrown 3.1 scoreless since then with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Doyle hasn’t allowed a line drive yet this season and has a ground ball rate of 55.6 percent.

Last year with the Chanticleers, Doyle had a 4.15 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56.1 innings. He allowed one unearned run to Southern Miss in 4.2 innings and threw six scoreless against Rider in the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s the one guy — and sure there are other guys like (Wes) Mendes, (Austin) Simmons or (Mason) Nichols, but he’s the one guy who has done it on this stage,” Bianco said. “He did it last year in the postseason.

“Let’s run him out there. Let’s not wait too long and give him an opportunity to do it. It’s not a shot in the dark; he’s done it before.”