RebelGrove - Notes: Reese excited to have full season

OXFORD -- Otis Reese waited all season in 2020, not knowing if he'd ever be cleared, to get on the field.

Finally, in late November, with seven games already in the books, Reese didn't get an explanation from the NCAA. He did, however, get the news that he was eligible to play. He made the most of his opportunity.

Reese recorded 11 tackles and an interception in his three games with Ole Miss, clearly changing the effectiveness of the Rebels' defensive secondary.

"It was tough in different situations but I was always locked in," Reese said. "The mental part,

Now, with spring drills underway, Reese is eager to see what he can do with a full season available to him.

"It's a blessing," Reese said Thursday following the Rebels' second spring practice. "We've got (co-defensive coordinators) Coach (D.J.) Durkin and Coach (Chris) Patridge getting us fired up and ready to go to work. The guys are bonding every day. We're coming along. We're going to be a great defense."

Reese is still a relatively new face in the secondary, but he's a veteran of sorts this spring. Ole Miss has multiple freshmen going through their first taste of college football. Reese said he's been impressed with what he's seen thus far.

"It breeds competition and competitiveness," Reese said. "It makes everybody better. You're only as good as the people around you, the people in your group. ...It brings out the best in everyone."

Reese said he's determined to not take a single opportunity for granted in 2021.

"Just have a purpose to go after what you want and be ready to go all out behind it," Reese said, adding he wants to play faster in 2021.

Reese said the Rebels lacked "an identity" last season on defense.

"You have to go out there and fight on defense. You have to be stingy," Reese said. "It's just heart, man. When we have an identity on defense, that creates a standard. ...When the standard is high, everybody rises above and if you can't rise above, you can't play on this defense."