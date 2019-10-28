Notes: Rodriguez earning his spot, Hinson improving, more
OXFORD — Terence Davis is getting rotational minutes for the Toronto Raptors these days.
That means someone has to step in and fill Davis’ shoes for Ole Miss this season. The leading candidate appears to be Luis Rodriguez.
The sophomore from Los Angeles has a lot in common with Davis. Like Davis did four years ago, Rodriguez played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in a little more than six minutes a game.
Like Davis did in between his freshman and sophomore seasons, Rodriguez worked on every facet of his game and re-made his body, adding 10 pounds of lean muscle and focusing on his scoring.
“A lot of is confidence, I think, and being more physical,” Rodriguez said. “I’m making plays around the rim a lot more efficiently than I did last year. I’m rebounding pretty well. I think a lot of it was confident and just knowing the offense.”
Last year, Rodriguez went against Davis in practice. He didn’t win much. A year later, he’s working with the starting unit and he’s the one “kind of pushing them around to an extent.”
Ole Miss scrimmaged Texas on Saturday and Rodriguez was in the starting lineup.
“He kind of played like he’d been practicing,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He played good. His confidence level is up. His body looks different. He’s physical. He’s increased his athleticism. He practices like he belongs. He wants a different role. He’s just got to keep making progress.”
Rodriguez is in line to start Monday when the Rebels play host to Mississippi College in a scrimmage.
“It’s now on him to keep doing it every single day,” Davis said. “Austin Crowley is playing well and he’s battling right there at the same spot.
“He’s got to get better,” Davis said. “He’s got to get more committed off the ball. He’s physical on the ball but he’s got to be better off the ball. He could be one of the elite defenders on our team and in our league but he’s got to rebound it better than what he’s done the last couple of weeks. But he’s got everything. He’s got great feet and strength, he’s athletic and he’s more comfortable in what we’re doing now than he was this time last year.”
HINSON UPDATE: Sophomore forward Blake Hinson (blood disorder) will return to the doctor at the Mississippi Medical Center on Friday. Davis said the program will know after that visit when Hinson can return to full contact drills. Hinson is doing all non-contact work and “a ton of extra stuff on his own, trying to get himself into the best possible shape he can get himself into.”
Davis said Hinson definitely won’t play Monday in the exhibition against Mississippi College and almost certainly won’t play in the opener against Arkansas State.
“He’s feeling good,” Davis said. “The medication that he’s on requires him to sit an amount of time out and that’s why they’re going back for re-evaluation. He’s making good progress. …He’s chomping at the bit.”
Davis said he absolutely expects Hinson will return this season, likely in mid- to late-November.
“No question,” Davis said, knocking on the wooden table in front of him. “Unless something happens in an appointment or something. Everything seems to be progressing exactly on plan.”
Davis said if Hinson were available, the Rebels would be even more versatile and deep. The Rebels could go with a frontcourt of Hinson, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy with Rodriguez coming off the bench or they could go small with Hinson, Buffen and Rodriguez and bring Sy off the bench.
“It gives you a few more options starting,” Davis said. “Blake hasn’t done anything physical since Aug. 8. That’s a long time, so it’s going to take him a little bit to get back in it.”
SCRIMMAGE ‘DETAILS’: Davis said he couldn’t and wouldn’t give out details of the Rebels’ scrimmage against Texas Saturday morning at Dillard University in New Orleans.
“It was a competitive scrimmage,” Davis said. “It was really good for us. I’m just (Texas coach) Shaka (Smart) would say the same thing.”
Davis said the Rebels watched film of the scrimmage on Monday.
“This is one good teams start making some progress,” Davis said. “There were a lot of things we can sure do better at. I was pleased with some things. I know one thing: The scrimmage was really good for us.”
Davis hinted that the Rebels rebounded well, didn’t shoot the 3-pointer particularly well and didn’t defend the 3-ball to his standards.
Devontae Shuler was under the weather but played through it Saturday.
Davis said Bryce Williams and Franco Miller “both had good moments” against Texas. Carlos Curry had “some good physical rebounding segments” against the Longhorns. However, the Rebels’ rotation isn’t set.
Sammy Hunter can play some at the 4 and some at the 5. Curry is getting some minutes at the 5. Davis said the Rebels could play 9-11 players early in the season.