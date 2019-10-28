OXFORD — Terence Davis is getting rotational minutes for the Toronto Raptors these days.

That means someone has to step in and fill Davis’ shoes for Ole Miss this season. The leading candidate appears to be Luis Rodriguez.

The sophomore from Los Angeles has a lot in common with Davis. Like Davis did four years ago, Rodriguez played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in a little more than six minutes a game.

Like Davis did in between his freshman and sophomore seasons, Rodriguez worked on every facet of his game and re-made his body, adding 10 pounds of lean muscle and focusing on his scoring.

“A lot of is confidence, I think, and being more physical,” Rodriguez said. “I’m making plays around the rim a lot more efficiently than I did last year. I’m rebounding pretty well. I think a lot of it was confident and just knowing the offense.”

Last year, Rodriguez went against Davis in practice. He didn’t win much. A year later, he’s working with the starting unit and he’s the one “kind of pushing them around to an extent.”

Ole Miss scrimmaged Texas on Saturday and Rodriguez was in the starting lineup.

“He kind of played like he’d been practicing,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He played good. His confidence level is up. His body looks different. He’s physical. He’s increased his athleticism. He practices like he belongs. He wants a different role. He’s just got to keep making progress.”

Rodriguez is in line to start Monday when the Rebels play host to Mississippi College in a scrimmage.

“It’s now on him to keep doing it every single day,” Davis said. “Austin Crowley is playing well and he’s battling right there at the same spot.

“He’s got to get better,” Davis said. “He’s got to get more committed off the ball. He’s physical on the ball but he’s got to be better off the ball. He could be one of the elite defenders on our team and in our league but he’s got to rebound it better than what he’s done the last couple of weeks. But he’s got everything. He’s got great feet and strength, he’s athletic and he’s more comfortable in what we’re doing now than he was this time last year.”