OXFORD | Ole Miss may be without its best hitter against LSU this weekend.

Ryan Olenek, who currently carries a 19-game hit streak and a .479 batting average in conference play, injured his shoulder during the Rebels' doubleheader sweep of Georgia to take that series.

He didn't travel for Ole Miss' midweek loss to Mississippi State in Pearl, and an MRI showed some damage to the non-throwing shoulder.

"The results were that he had a slight posterior labral tear," Ole Miss (32-10) head coach Mike Bianco said. "There’s a full spectrum of where do you go from there, but being a non-throwing arm and there’s no other damage to the shoulder, it should just be rehab and strength and then really is he capable of playing?

"How’s his strength. From yesterday to today, he’s made gains. We’re hopeful that he has a chance to play this weekend."

The series with the Tigers begins Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues at 6:30 Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. The Thursday and Saturday games are nationally televised on SEC Network and ESPNU, respectively.

Olenek is tied for the SEC lead with 20 multi-hit games this season and his .397 overall average is second in the SEC to Florida's Jonathan India (.420). He leads the league in hits in SEC games and is tied for the overall lead in doubles with 14. Olenek is also the toughest player to strike out in the conference.

Tim Rowe started in Olenek's place Tuesday and had three hits. Rowe only has 10 SEC at-bats this season. Catcher Nick Fortes has only played right field occasionally this season when Olenek moved to the infield.