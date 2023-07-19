Do you hate losing games? Do you hate losing players? Do you hate paying for your insurance? If you said yes to those questions, Davey Farris can help. Davey has partnered with the Grove Collective and will be donating 20 percent of all commissions and 10 percent of all renewals on both personal and commercial insurance policies. Davey and HillCo Insurance are sponsoring RebelGrove.com's and MPW Digital’s coverage of SEC Media Days from the Grand Hyatt Regency in downtown Nashville. Davey can service customers in all 50 states and he’s dedicated to making sure Ole Miss athletics succeeds in this era of college sports. Contact Davey Farris at 214-715-7247 or via email at DFarris@hillcoinsurance.com.

Nick Saban (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK)

NASHVILLE —Nick Saban has replaced coordinators before, as the legendary Alabama coach has built quite the coaching tree over the past two decades. Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, Billy Napier, Steve Sarkisian and many others have left Saban’s tutelage to become successful head coaches elsewhere. This past offseason, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left Alabama to return to the NFL and defensive coordinator Pete Golding left Tuscaloosa for the same post at Ole Miss. Saban replaced O’Brien with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and brought it veteran Southeastern Conference defensive coordinator Kevin Steele for that post at Alabama. He indicated Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville that he expects the transition to be smooth this fall. I think the most important thing is probably relationships. When you're a coordinator, you're in a leadership position for the players on that side of the ball. So to have good relationships in terms of how you present, how you motivate, and the players trusting and respecting in the things that you're trying to implement in the things that we do; that they trust and believe that that's going to help them be successful, so that's No. 1. “No. 2, we have tried to mitigate the changes that a new coordinator would create for players by trying to keep the same system, and that's a little challenging, sometimes when you have new coaches because they have to learn a certain amount to be able to implement the system so it doesn't change completely for the players. “But I'm really pleased with the two new coordinators that we have. Kevin Steele obviously has been with us before, so he understands the program and the expectation. Tommy Rees is one of the brightest young guys that I’ve seen in a long time in this business and he's been a great addition and brought a lot of positives to the offensive side of the ball in terms of his ideas and how he relates to players, how he presents to players, his energy and enthusiasm on the field has been contagious. I think I see a great trust in our players with Tommy and what he tries to do from a leadership standpoint on offense.” McKinstry focused on new season, not preseason rankings: Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry said Wednesday he’s not worried about preseason predictions. Instead, he said he’s focused on forming a new team’s identity in preseason camp in Tuscaloosa next month.

Turner happy for Golding: Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner had praise for both Golding and Steele on Wednesday. He did admit that seeing Golding on the opposite sideline when Ole Miss and Alabama square off in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 30 is going to be different. “Of course. Pete Golding was my first defensive coordinator when I came to Alabama,” Turner said. “It’s going to be a little weird to see him at Ole Miss. But he had to do what he had to do for him and his family. I hope for the best for him.”

Sam Pittman (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Pittman said Hogs had things to fix: Arkansas had a disappointing 7-6 season last year, losing four of six games decided by a touchdown or loss, suffering several losses in the transfer portal and then losing both coordinators. Barry Odom left for the head coaching job at UNLV and Kendal Briles left the offensive coordinator post in Fayetteville for the one at TCU. Pittman replaced Briles with former Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who had been at Arkansas previously, and he hired former UCF assistant Travis Williams to replace Odom. Still, Pittman said the Hogs’ success or lack thereof will come down to players, and no one is under the spotlight more than senior quarterback KJ Jefferson. I think he's going to fit great,” Pittman said, referring to Jefferson’s fit in Enos’ pro-style scheme. “His extra study off the field has gone through the roof. I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him as well as I do. I think it's going to be best season he's had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don't know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy. Obviously we have Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin behind him, but he's one (No. 1) for a reason. I think he's going to be very active but he's probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past.” Jefferson looking forward to trip to Oxford: Jefferson, a Como, Miss., native, will play his final college game in his home state on Oct. 7 against Ole Miss in Oxford. As the Hogs’ starter, Jefferson is 1-1 versus Ole Miss, having lost a 52-51 decision to the Rebels in 2021 and then leading Arkansas to a 42-27 win over the Rebels this past November. It would mean a lot,” Jefferson said. “Oxford is right down the road from me. I kind of look at that as a homecoming for me, being able to come back and have a lot of my fans and friends and family come out, be able to support me, give me the edge, just being able to come out and support me. …We want to see 2-1. Those games (against Ole Miss and Mississippi State), I always circle on my calendar whenever we get a chance to play them just because I'm from Mississippi and it means a lot more to me.”

Billy Napier (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Gators sorting out quarterback race: With Anthony Richardson gone to the Indianapolis Colts, Florida is going into preseason camp still sorting out the quarterback competition in Gainesville. Florida brought in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, but Gators coach Billy Napier indicated the race for the job is still somewhat open. “I've been very impressed with Graham,” Napier said. “Graham is a 32-start player. He's played over 2000 snaps at a really established program in Wisconsin. We went through an extensive process to make that decision. I think Graham is an accomplished player but more importantly, I've been impressed with the person, the leader. This guy has an incredible motor and work ethic. He is in the building and he is fanatical about his preparation. “That's helped the competition. I think that's caused Jack (Miller) to respond. Jack has had an incredible off-season and he’s in position for great camp. And we have been really pleased with a young player, Max Brown. He's had a good summer. He's impressed the staff and he's impressed his teammates. …We are excited about that competition. We'll go into training camp and we'll make a decision when we see fit for the team.”