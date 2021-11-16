Notes: Sanders expecting 'special' home finale Saturday
OXFORD -- Braylon Sanders hasn't had time to really reflect on his Ole Miss career.
He does expect, however, that the moment will hit him on Saturday night when he takes the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the final time as an Ole Miss Rebel.
"It's going to be a special one, just to have my family and friends there," Sanders said. "It'll be my last game in the Vaught, so make it the best one."
Sanders has fought the effects of injuries to a shoulder and a knee this season, limiting his impact on the Rebels' high-powered offense. However, Sanders played a bigger role this past Saturday, catching three passes for 56 yards in Ole Miss' 29-19 win over Texas A&M.
"Overall, I'm feeling good," Sanders said. "I'm just glad to be back out there with my brothers."
Sanders expects to be back in the lineup again Saturday when No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) entertains Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
Sanders has 18 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns this season, a result of a very hot start. Getting derailed was frustrating.
"I just put my head down and kept working, going to rehab every day, just letting the trainers and coaches take care of me and working out on my own to get back to where I'm at now," Sanders said. "I'm happy to be back."
Sanders said the emotions will likely hit him Saturday. Returning for another season, Sanders said, turned out to be the right decision for him, as he believed this Ole Miss team could be special.
"We started this journey early in January, just working hard and doing what we had to do to be the best team we could be," Sanders said. "We're showing that each and every Saturday this year and we're just continuing to build on it. ...It was good to see everybody that chose to to come back, come back. We made a statement from there that we were going to be a different team coming into the 2021 season. It's showing."
Acker embracing starting role
Offensive guard Eli Acker worked with the starting offense all last week. By Friday, he figured he was in line for his first college start. He was right.
Acker played every snap in the win over the Aggies and appears to be in line for his second start Saturday against Vanderbilt.
"I feel like I played all right," Acker said. "I left a lot out there. I can play a lot better, though. ...I guess it was just throw the dog out in the pack, you know? I guess that was good."
Acker is replacing veteran Ben Brown, who has been a stalwart on the Rebels' line for years. Not putting that pressure on himself has been something Acker has reminded himself to do.
"That's tough," Acker said. "Ben's been very helpful, though. I talk to Ben a lot. We watch film together sometimes. He's been very helpful talking me through that and getting me ready to go."
Acker made the key block on Snoop Conner's fourth-quarter touchdown run Saturday, a play that gave both he and the Rebels' offense confidence.
"Sometimes you have worries, you know, but that kind of stuff builds confidence," Acker said.
Versatility a defining trait for Cistrunk
Ask Ashanti Cistrunk what position he plays and he can't really say.
He actually plays four. On Saturday, when Jake Springer was ejected for targeting early in the second half, Cistrunk was pressed into action. He responded, producing a key interception that set up Conner's touchdown run.
"As soon as my hands got on the ball, I knew it was mine," Cistrunk said, laughing. "I wasn't about to let that go."
That versatility was "something I figured out I could do," Cistrunk said. "Coach (Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator DJ) Durkin, he was like, 'OK, let's see if you can do this,' and I did. He was like, 'OK, I like that,' and I just feel into that role."
Cistrunk said the Rebels' defense has become "more of a family" this season.
"We've just been getting extra film in and working harder," Cistrunk said.