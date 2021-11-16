Notes: Sanders expecting 'special' home finale Saturday

OXFORD -- Braylon Sanders hasn't had time to really reflect on his Ole Miss career.

He does expect, however, that the moment will hit him on Saturday night when he takes the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the final time as an Ole Miss Rebel.

"It's going to be a special one, just to have my family and friends there," Sanders said. "It'll be my last game in the Vaught, so make it the best one."

Sanders has fought the effects of injuries to a shoulder and a knee this season, limiting his impact on the Rebels' high-powered offense. However, Sanders played a bigger role this past Saturday, catching three passes for 56 yards in Ole Miss' 29-19 win over Texas A&M.

"Overall, I'm feeling good," Sanders said. "I'm just glad to be back out there with my brothers."

Sanders expects to be back in the lineup again Saturday when No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) entertains Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Sanders has 18 catches for 429 yards and three touchdowns this season, a result of a very hot start. Getting derailed was frustrating.

"I just put my head down and kept working, going to rehab every day, just letting the trainers and coaches take care of me and working out on my own to get back to where I'm at now," Sanders said. "I'm happy to be back."

Sanders said the emotions will likely hit him Saturday. Returning for another season, Sanders said, turned out to be the right decision for him, as he believed this Ole Miss team could be special.

"We started this journey early in January, just working hard and doing what we had to do to be the best team we could be," Sanders said. "We're showing that each and every Saturday this year and we're just continuing to build on it. ...It was good to see everybody that chose to to come back, come back. We made a statement from there that we were going to be a different team coming into the 2021 season. It's showing."