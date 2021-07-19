Notes: Sankey addresses another season under a COVID-19 backdrop

HOOVER, Alabama — Last season, the football schedule was in constant flux as the Southeastern Conference maneuvered games to accommodate teams’ COVID-19 breakouts.

A year later, and with a vaccine readily available, the schedule doesn’t have that level of flexibility, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday.

“Right now 43 percent of our football teams, that's 6 of 14, have reached the 80 percent threshold in roster vaccination,” Sankey said. “That number needs to grow and grow rapidly.

“We have learned how to manage through a COVID environment, but we do not yet have control of a COVID environment, and that finds us preparing to return towards normal this fall, but we see realities around us. …Let me be clear to our fans, to our coaches, to our staff members, and to our student-athletes: COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They've proven to be highly effective. And when people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus' spread, and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life.

“With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the time to seek that full vaccination. And we know nothing is perfect, but the availability and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are an important and incredible product of science. It's not a political football, and we need to do our part to support a healthy society because, as we look back, the potential absence of college sports last year caused us to think about not losing sight of the lifelong experiences, the laboratory of learning that takes place, and the educational benefits that accrue to the people who participate on our teams.”

Per sources, Ole Miss is not to the 85 percent threshold. Florida’s Dan Mullen and LSU’s Ed Orgeron declined Monday to address their teams’ respective vaccination rates. An Arkansas-based report Monday indicated the Razorbacks had surpassed the threshold.

Speaking on the first day of SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Wynfrey Hotel in suburban Birmingham, Sankey didn’t rule out the possibility of forfeits this fall should teams be unable to play games on schedule due to COVID-19 positive tests.

“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan is the great cliche,” Sankey said. "We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year. What I've identified for consideration among our membership is we remove those roster minimums and you're expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won't be rescheduled.

“And thus, to dispose of the game, the ‘forfeit’ word comes up at this point. That's not a policy, and what you see are the bookends now for decision-making. We've not built in the kind of time we did last year, particularly at the end of the season, to accommodate disruption. And unless we're going to do that, our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled, which is why embedded in my remarks is the vaccination motivation.”

Sankey also opined on a wide variety of other topics impacting college athletics today. He acknowledged LSU’s hiring of William Tate as the SEC’s first African-American chancellor but noted there was still work to do on that front in football. Sankey noted that the league has seen eight new head football coaches hired in the past two years, with none coming from underrepresented groups.

“It’s a reality that has changed before, and it must change again,” Sankey said, adding that the league’s presidents and chancellors approved a new initiative to establish an expectation for athletics department hiring processes around key leadership roles -- athletics directors, senior administrators, and head coaches.

“And while employment decisions are made, not by the conference office, but by our campuses and their athletics departments, this change will bring a collaborative expectation where, when these openings appear, we'll be in communication, sharing information about potentially viable candidates from historically underrepresented groups,” Sankey said.

Sankey also addressed the overpopulated transfer portal, noting. That there are still 1,100 football players actively looking for a home with less than two months remaining before the start of the season.

“There's not enough information for me to explain that data, but we have a responsibility to dig deeper because it's not good enough just to provide flexibility. We have to understand the impacts of our decision-making,” Sankey said. “We also have to understand how to support an environment that provides more flexibility, permits legitimate transfers, while holding to account those who tamper and want to turn college rosters into their personal recruiting grounds.”

Sankey was also critical of the snail’s pace of NCAA enforcement, something that has led to quite a bit of discontent among SEC schools. Sankey said he sent a letter to the NCAA Division I Council in December, hoping to identify and make observations around the NCAA's enforcement and infractions process “that I felt had to be addressed sooner rather than later, and in each observation, I offered at least some form of suggestion to help guide us forward, perhaps not perfect suggestions but something to be considered, because we need to be clear.

“Those accused of violations deserve a fair and timely outcome, and those who compete against those accused of violations deserve that same fair and timely outcome.

“And the rhetoric around what we need is more aggressive penalties, I would argue, doesn't work. What would work more effectively might be reduced penalties but specific time expectations to implement those penalties while slimming down the focus to that which is of primary concern for the support of college athletics.”