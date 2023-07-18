Do you hate losing games? Do you hate losing players? Do you hate paying for your insurance? If you said yes to those questions, Davey Farris can help. Davey has partnered with the Grove Collective and will be donating 20 percent of all commissions and 10 percent of all renewals on both personal and commercial insurance policies. Davey and HillCo Insurance are sponsoring RebelGrove.com's and MPW Digital’s coverage of SEC Media Days from the Grand Hyatt Regency in downtown Nashville. Davey can service customers in all 50 states and he’s dedicated to making sure Ole Miss athletics succeeds in this era of college sports. Contact Davey Farris at 214-715-7247 or via email at DFarris@hillcoinsurance.com.

Kirby Smart (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

NASHVILLE —Georgia has won two national titles in a row and are entering the 2023 season favored to win another. It’s not something Kirby Smart takes for granted, however. Instead, the veteran Georgia coach has spent a good part of the offseason looking for keys to success from other sports teams who have thrived through success. “The threat for us is complacency,” Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville. “The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it's a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it's the first step towards stomping it out. So we look for two things when we look for people to join our organization. I'm not talking about players. I’m talking about anybody in our organization. Do they love football and do they embrace being part of something bigger than themselves. Are they selfless? We want to find people who love football and embrace a selfless role. Those two qualities, loving football and embracing being selfless, are not dependent on outcomes. They're not dependent on win or loss, did I get a sack, did I touch the ball. That's not what we’re looking for, guys that are dependent on outcomes. “We want guys that think independent of outcomes. So when you see complacency take over it's when a team’s enthusiasm and ego start worrying about outcomes. That's not what we do at Georgia. That's not what we bring into our place. That's not what we bring into the culture we want to have. We want selfless people who love football, and that's what we build around. This off-season we've done the same thing we did the last two years. We've tried to change it up. This year we studied the New Zealand All-Blacks, the most successful sports team in the history of really teams, over 100 years they've had the highest winning percentage. So we took a deep dive. We took a six weeks. We took a title and a mantra from them and studied those things for six weeks because we don't want complacency. They've done it better than anybody else, and we use that. “One of their big mantras is better never rests. We believe that. Those are strong words now when you think about it. Think deep on it. Better never rests. Our kids understand it. Our kids have learned it. What drives us for this season is intrinsic motivation. We're not going to be controlled by outside narratives and what people say and who's going to be the quarterback. The intrinsic motivation comes from within and what we decide to do. This team, the 2023 team, is still defining itself. We don't know where that goes. That happens over the course of the rest of the summer and fall camp, but I like where it's at. I love the buy-in. I love the fact these guys being around each other and they love competing and they love football, so that's important to me.” At the Division I level, no team has won three straight since Minnesota in 1934-1936. Twelve teams have tried and failed to three-peat, including Alabama in 2013, at a time when Smart was the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. “We have not addressed that with them,” Smart said. “We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the (Chicago) Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's going to resonate with my audience. “We're going to try to -- and I don't care about the three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat. I care about complacency. If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself in terms of allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be.”

Hugh Freeze (Denny Simmons / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Freeze makes SEC Media Days return: Hugh Freeze made his appearance at SEC Media Days Tuesday, some six years after representing Ole Miss in Hoover, Ala., in July 2017, just days before being fired after six years as the Rebels’ coach. He admitted Tuesday he wondered then if he’d ever get another chance at the highest levels of the college game. “Truthfully when the ending at Ole Miss occurred it was hard to truthfully process would you ever get that opportunity again, so I would have to say at that point no,” Freeze said. “But as time passes and things tend to settle back in and you work through -- I tell people all the time, I think that one of the greatest judges of people, and our players included and the people I come in contact with, are when you experience disappointment, failure, whether it was of your own doing or whether it was circumstances that come into your life.”

Freeze surrendering play-calling duties: Freeze has been his own offensive coordinator/play-caller for most of his coaching career. However, he is letting former Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery handle those duties on the Plains. “Yeah, I met with Philip yesterday and we're meeting again tomorrow and Thursday,” Freeze said. “The great thing is -- I want to say this the right way. I think once upon a time I was probably one of the better play-callers in college football. Obviously better players make you a better play caller. I don't know that I was the greatest play-caller or one of the best play-callers the last few years at Liberty. I managed the game really well and gave our kids a chance to obviously win some huge games, and we were really good on defense, and I kind of played to that. “But coming back knowing what was all-encompassing tobring Auburn back, sitting in the chair that I have to sit in, I needed help. I think the first priority was, man, hire somebody that does and believes exactly what I believe offensively, which Philip does. And then someone whose terminology is simple as mine, because I do think I need a new terminology because there's too many people in this league that I've went and talked ball with and probably told too much to, particularly up the road from us on both sides. So I needed that to be a comfort. We're running the same system that I've always run. I wasn't going to get away from that. It's worked for me everywhere I've been.”

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Arnett bringing his identity to Mississippi State: Zach Arnett made several references Tuesday to the late Mike Leach, his predecessor at Mississippi State. However, Arnett andLeach are quite different, so it’s expected he’ll change the personality in and around the Bulldogs’ program now that he’s in charge. I hope it's a continuation of the identity that Mississippi State has always had as a football program — tough, hard-nosed, disciplined,” Arnett said. “It’s been acknowledged for a long time in this league. When you line up against Mississippi State, you'd better pack your lunchbox and hardhat, because it's going to be a physical game. That's what Mike Leach wanted. When I first interviewed with him and talked to him about what he thinks are the important things about developing a winning football program, it's not talking about scheme. It’s all about the effort with which you play, the physicality and the tenacity. Simply put, being the most excited, passionate team who lines up on the field excited to play the game. That’s kind of been Mississippi State's identity forever. “I hope it's a continuation of that identity, because if we can ensure those things as we get through training camp, if we can have a football team who lines up excited to play with a physicality and a determination and a disciplined football team, you've got a chance in every game. Regardless of scheme. I've been asked a lot of questions about scheme. If you don't have the characteristics of a winning football team, all those things I've mentioned, how you play the game, the effort level, the toughness, discipline. If you don't have those things, it don’t matter what scheme you employ on either side of the ball, you ain't got a chance.”

Rogers confident in himself: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers said Tuesday he’s not getting into the quarterback ratings games, adding he knows who he’d bet on. He also talked about playing in a new scheme and on what he learned from his time with Leach.

Commodores not satisfied with progress: It was a prepared statement, but Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea showed Tuesday why so many SEC insiders aren’t willing to completely write off the perennial cellar-dwellers now that the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator is back in his hometown. “Though we can celebrate progress, we will never be satisfied with 5-7,” Lea said, referring to the Commodores’ somewhat surprising — in a positive way — season a year ago. “Vanderbilt football pursues success at the highest level, and we will not back down from our mission to build the best college football program in the nation. Just down the road for the past seven months, team 3 (Lea’s third Vanderbilt team) has been training with intention in an effort to form the most capable team to this point in my tenure. “As we stand now in front of a clean sheet, our goal is postseason play. The margins remain razor thin for our program, and the difference between achieving our goal and being left in the wake of disappointment likely comes down to a handful of snaps this season. We understand that progress is seldom linear and certainly never a guarantee, and it's our shared responsibility now to capture these margins in our design and preparation.”

Clark Lea (Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)