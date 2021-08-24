Notes: Smith likes new role, Jackson working on accountability

OXFORD -- Dating back to his high school days, Keidron Smith has always been intrigued by the safety position.

He'd asked to play the position before, both at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., and during his career at Ole Miss. Coaches had always denied that request.

Until this offseason, that is.

"It was more my decision," Smith said. "It was based on recruiting. They brought in a lot of corners and I just thought it would be selfish for me to stay at corner rather than just take on a new role for what will eventually be a better team for the season this year."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Smith has always been known for his physicality at corner. He's played in 34 games for the Rebels, starting 23. He has recorded 159 tackles and a sack, while adding three interceptions.

During preseason camp, at least in the days media were allowed to observe practice, it was obvious Smith's size and presence were a fit in the middle of Ole Miss' defensive backfield.

"I can be more physical as a player," Smith said. "Mentally, you have to know more about the defense -- run fits and all that stuff, basically getting everyone in position.

"I always wanted to play it. That's why I was eager to jump on it when they asked me if I wanted to play it."

The transition has been smooth. Smith said he already feels "natural" at safety. The move has created more playing time for impressive newcomers such as Markevious Brown, Tysheen Johnson, Trey Washington and Kyndrich Breedlove.

"They're so athletic," Smith said. "They can play in multiple spots. It's crazy, man. Just being here for four years, I always tell them it's going to go by fast and eventually they're going to be in my spot. So I'm teaching the game and situations and all that stuff so the game will be much easier when they get out there."

Smith was part of a remarkably thin secondary a year ago. Players routinely played 80-90 plays per game. Adrenaline carried Smith through most of those games, he said, though he admitted when the fourth quarter rolled around, he wasn't exactly fresh.

"You could feel fatigue and the next day, you felt it all -- soreness and all of that," Smith said. "There was a lot of recovery throughout the week to get prepared for the next game.

"The less plays you get, the better you are going to be when you do get those 35 snaps rather than 90 snaps. Those 35 snaps are going to be all you've got."

The move to safety, Smith admitted, also enhances his professional prospects.

"I feel like it shows my versatility," Smith said. "I'm using my cover skills at the safety position. Being able to cover as a safety is a big deal and then me being physical at that spot also, I think that helps me a lot."