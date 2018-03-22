OXFORD — Eric Swinney admits he’s still adjusting to his “new body,” a result of two injuries that changed the course of his Ole Miss career.

Swinney, who missed the 2015 season due to a stress fracture and then all but one play of the 2016 season with a knee injury, is fighting for playing time this spring, but he’s just happy to be healthy and on the practice field.

“I’m not too much adjusting to my new body, but I am at the same time,” Swinney said. “I feel like I’m getting back to myself out there. I’m just a little bit heavier. I probably need to lose a few pounds over the summer.

“Everything feels like it’s in balance now. My body feels great. I’m taking care of myself more and learning how to take care of myself is really helping me.”

Swinney picked up 195 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 41 carries last season, and with D’Vaughn Pennamon recovering from a knee injury, he’s the veteran in Ole Miss’ running back room. It’s a role Swinney has embraced, as he’s helping junior college transfers Scottie Phillips and Isaiah Woullard make the transition to the Southeastern Conference.

“They’re learning the system really fast,” Swinney said. “They’re making plays. Isaiah is strong and everything, quick and fast. Scottie, too. Scottie is making big-time plays out there. I think those guys are going to do really well for us this year.

“I’m getting a lot of reps, a whole lot of reps. Those guys are too. We’re working out there, competing with each other. We’re just working every day. Coach Nix has us watching film, learning. Those guys are watching film every day. I am, too. We’re just working to make the team better.”

ANDERSON BENEFITING FROM EXTRA REPS: Ryder Anderson recorded nine tackles and 1 1/2 quarterback sacks last season, but he’s been forced into a big role on Ole Miss’ defensive line this fall.

Anderson, a 6-foot-6 defensive end from Katy, Texas, is up to 250 pounds after a very productive offseason. He’s also enjoying the benefits of having a better understanding of the speed of the game at this level.

“I think things have definitely slowed down,” Anderson said. “I feel like I’m definitely more adjusted to college football.

“As the season went on, the more reps I got, I felt more and more comfortable. Coach (Freddie) Roach does a great job investing a lot of time into you to bring you along. The guys on the D-line helped me out. Josiah Coatney, Victor Evans, they helped me out and brought me along.”

Several key defensive linemen are nursing injuries this spring, meaning Anderson is getting tons of reps with the first- and second-unit defenses.

“Whenever guys go down, it’s the next man up, and it’s definitely given guys like myself and a lot of other guys to earn more playing time and earn their way to the field,” Anderson said. “It’s bad it’s happening because we all want to stay healthy but it’s also given a lot of guys an opportunity.”

Anderson is also leaning on tips he received last season from former Ole Miss defensive end Marquis Haynes, who is now preparing for the NFL draft.

“Marquis helped me a lot,” Anderson said. “He always made sure he was watching me, critiquing me and helping me get better all the time. It’s always good to have a vet _ he came back for his senior year _ to make sure I was ready to step in when he moved on.”

EAGER TO CONTRIBUTE: Ben Brown laughed on Thursday when asked about what he learned while redshirting last fall.

“I didn’t even know what an inside zone was until I got here,” Brown said. “It’s definitely a lot faster and quicker game.”

Brown, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, is getting valuable reps this spring as several Ole Miss linemen nurse injuries and prepare for the 2018 season.

“It’s a lot faster pace for sure,” Brown said. “There are a lot of very talented players. I’m just happy to get the reps.

“It was a big transition going from Class 1A football but I feel really prepared right now. It’s going great. Last season was great getting redshirted and getting the experience learning from all the older guys. It helped me out with everything.”