ATLANTA — It’s a different offseason for Jordan Ta’amu.

A year ago, he was new in Oxford, learning an offense and backing up Shea Patterson.

A year later, the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder from Pearl City, Hawaii, is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and the unquestioned leader of Ole Miss’ offense.

“The transition’s been really great,” Ta’amu said. “Just going out here and being able to be called the starting quarterback for Ole Miss has been truly a blessing. My work ethic is still going to be the same. I treated last season like I was going in every game, like I was going to start, and this season I am going to start, so I’m excited to start the season off with my team and Coach (Matt) Luke in front of me.”

Ta’amu passed for 1,682 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, a seemingly perfect fit for Phil Longo’s offense. Ta’amu used his feet efficiently, got rid of the football on time and embraced Longo’s philosophy of chasing space, a concept that relies on instincts and preparation.

“You can watch and see which way the defender moves on which formation and which alignment,” Ta’amu said. “It is easy to study how they move and sometimes it just happens on the field and you have to see it and have that chemistry with your receivers to make a play happen.”

Rawlings has confidence in Rebels’ defense: Ole Miss center Sean Rawlings said Tuesday he believes the Rebels’ defense will exceed expectations this fall.

“I have a lot of confidence in our defense and our team and I do believe our defense will perform,” Rawlings said. “Defense wins games at the end of the day. We have confidence in them. A lot of guys are coming back and we’re starting to build that depth.”

Specifically, Rawlings, who missed most of the spring while he recovered from offseason surgery, said he believes Ole Miss’ linebacker corps will silence doubters with its play this fall.

“I got to see it from more of an outside perspective because I wasn’t out there,” Rawlings said. “But yes, man, Vernon Dasher is going to be something special. He’s kind of more of the nickel type guy, an outside linebacker, but he’s going to be something special. It’s going to be fun for everybody to see that and then the young guys are coming along. Josh Clarke has made a huge strides. Momo Sonogo is also making strides. We do have the talent there. Those guys are bought in and I do believe they’ll be successful.”