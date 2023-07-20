Do you hate losing games? Do you hate losing players? Do you hate paying for your insurance? If you said yes to those questions, Davey Farris can help. Davey has partnered with the Grove Collective and will be donating 20 percent of all commissions and 10 percent of all renewals on both personal and commercial insurance policies. Davey and HillCo Insurance are sponsoring RebelGrove.com's and MPW Digital’s coverage of SEC Media Days from the Grand Hyatt Regency in downtown Nashville. Davey can service customers in all 50 states and he’s dedicated to making sure Ole Miss athletics succeeds in this era of college sports. Contact Davey Farris at 214-715-7247 or via email at DFarris@hillcoinsurance.com.



Josh Heupel (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

NASHVILLE — Tennessee won 11 games last season, capped by an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. For Josh Heupel, it was a good season, but it was far from what he’s shooting for. Entering the 2023 season, the goal is simple — win titles. “The standard at Tennessee is to win championships,” Heupel said. “It’s pretty clear. You know, I think we are top 10 in the history of college football in wins, first-round draft picks, bowls, bowl wins. The standard is to compete at the highest level and win championships. You know, for us, that starts in the Eastern Division, which everybody knows that there's a lot of good football that’s played in that division.” If that championship is to happen this season, a key reason will likely be the play of Joe Milton, who replaces Hendon Hooker, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft earlier this year. Milton stayed at Tennessee after losing out to Hooker and waited his turn. That patience, Heupel said, has paid off. “Yeah, I think one of the great stories in college football in the era of the transfer portal is his trust and ability to recognize areas that he can continue to grow in and trust the people around him; that we have his best interests at heart, Heupel said. “Understand that within our scheme, he’s going to have an opportunity to do everything he wants to, which is be one of the best players in college football. Through that process over the last, you know, 18 to 24 months, he's continued to grow in his comfort of who he is, what he's about and how he wants to attack and approach every single day and how he wants to grow as a football player, meaning fundamentally at the quarterback position, along with understanding offensive and defensive schemes so that he can puts his eyes in the right spot, get his body in the right spot to be consistently accurate with the football, and then how he wants to impact his teammates. “Nobody inside our program was surprised by the success that he had when he got his opportunity last year as a starter. He played extremely well when he got into football games throughout the course of the season. But his preparation, his urgency, how he practiced, all those things led himself and everybody inside our building to believing that he was going to play at that type of level. And he's got a lot more out there. He's had a great off-season for 15 practices in spring ball. Did a great job of working, navigating the pocket, and being extremely accurate with the football. I'm really excited to get back on the grass with him during the course of training camp. I believe he's poised to have a great ’23 season.

Shane Beamer (Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)