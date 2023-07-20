Notes: Tennessee's goal is simple -- win titles
NASHVILLE — Tennessee won 11 games last season, capped by an Orange Bowl win over Clemson.
For Josh Heupel, it was a good season, but it was far from what he’s shooting for. Entering the 2023 season, the goal is simple — win titles.
“The standard at Tennessee is to win championships,” Heupel said. “It’s pretty clear. You know, I think we are top 10 in the history of college football in wins, first-round draft picks, bowls, bowl wins. The standard is to compete at the highest level and win championships. You know, for us, that starts in the Eastern Division, which everybody knows that there's a lot of good football that’s played in that division.”
If that championship is to happen this season, a key reason will likely be the play of Joe Milton, who replaces Hendon Hooker, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the NFL Draft earlier this year. Milton stayed at Tennessee after losing out to Hooker and waited his turn. That patience, Heupel said, has paid off.
“Yeah, I think one of the great stories in college football in the era of the transfer portal is his trust and ability to recognize areas that he can continue to grow in and trust the people around him; that we have his best interests at heart, Heupel said. “Understand that within our scheme, he’s going to have an opportunity to do everything he wants to,
which is be one of the best players in college football. Through that process over the last, you know, 18 to 24 months, he's continued to grow in his comfort of who he is, what he's about and how he wants to attack and approach every single day and how he wants to grow as a football player, meaning fundamentally at the quarterback position, along with understanding offensive and defensive schemes so that he can puts his eyes in the right spot, get his body in the right spot to be consistently accurate with the football, and then how he wants to impact his teammates.
“Nobody inside our program was surprised by the success that he had when he got his opportunity last year as a starter. He played extremely well when he got into football games throughout the course of the season. But his preparation, his urgency, how he practiced, all those things led himself and everybody inside our building to believing that he was going to play at that type of level. And he's got a lot more out there. He's had a great off-season for 15 practices in spring ball. Did a great job of working, navigating the pocket, and being extremely accurate with the football. I'm really excited to get back on the grass with him during the course of training camp. I believe he's poised to have a great ’23 season.
Beamer looking to add to list: Shane Beamer defeated Jimbo Fisher, Dabo Swinney and Mack Brown over the past two seasons, meaning he’s beaten three national championship coaches.
The South Carolina coach had heard that recently, but he was reminded another national championship coach still had his number.
“My kids read that to me last night, and they made sure I realized that (Georgia’s) Kirby (Smart) won a national championship and I ain't beaten Kirby as well,” Beamer said “And so they do a good job of keeping me humble as well. Great people. Those great wins that we had over those fantastic Hall of Fame coaches that you're referring to took all three phases and everybody in our program as well. So for us, it's going to be to continue to can recruit great players and bring great people into our program.
“In those games, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Clemson are the three you're referring to, you look at it, I mean, we had impactful plays in all those games on special teams, defense and offense. That's what it takes to beat a great team like that, great coaches and great programs. There are so many Hall of Fame coaches already in this league and future Hall of Fame coaches as well. That's what it’s going to be. It's continuing to recruit great players and continue to develop the culture that we have at our place.”
Rattler’s resilience: Beamer said he wasn’t surprised at the way quarterback Spencer Rattler rallied in the second half of last season. He had been around the former Oklahoma quarterback during their time together in Norman and he believed as much in Rattler’s character as he did in his talent.
"I think the biggest thing, one, is forget about what he did on the field, I knew what kind of person Spencer is,” Beamer said “It wasn't like I was bringing in a guy to play quarterback that I didn't know. I spent two years with him at Oklahoma, a little bit longer if you count the recruiting process as well. He was committed when I got there, but I
was with him in those two seasons. So I knew what kind of person he was. He had dealt with adversity before at Oklahoma. It wasn't like all of a sudden this year or last
season, we had some tough losses and that was the first time he went through stuff or that 2021 was the first time he went through stuff.
“His first two games as a starting quarterback in the Big 12 as Oklahoma, we lost to Kansas State and Iowa State. You are not supposed to lose two conference games at Oklahoma. That doesn't happen, not to mention two games to start the season when you are replacing Kyler Murray -- or Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts as the quarterback. So seeing Spencer handle Jalen Hurts, see him get benched in the Texas game in 2021 and come back in the second half and lead us to a four-overtime win, I believe, told me everything I needed to know about Spencer as far as a competitor, leader, kind of person he was.
“He's made us better on and off the field. I saw enough. Forget about his talent level on the field because that speaks for itself, but the way he handled himself off the field during my two seasons there was really good for me to see. Not to mention his first year there was Jalen Hurts as the quarterback. So he got to see Jalen Hurts come in as a transfer quarterback. I don't want to speak for Spencer, but I would imagine that helped him seeing that when he made the transition to Columbia.”