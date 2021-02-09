RebelGrove - Notes: Trey LaFleur out 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

OXFORD | Ole Miss second-year infielder Trey LaFleur will miss part of the season with a shoulder injury. LaFleur collided with TJ McCants on an errant throw toward first base during Friday’s intrasquad. He dislocated his shoulder and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday. He’ll miss some amount off time, no matter the structural severity. “It’s his non-throwing shoulder,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Two weeks to a month, just depends. When he starts to move it, pain will be the guide there. We’ll try to figure out when he can swing it.” LaFleur has been one of the top offensive players during preseason intrasquads, pushing for time at first base. Cael Baker is the likely starter there on opening day, and freshman Kemp Alderman will likely factor in at the position, as well. LaFleur hit three home runs during the first weekend of intrasquads. Ole Miss opens the season on February 19 in Arlington, Texas.

INTRASQUADS NOT ONLY ABOUT GETTING OUTS

Ole Miss hitters have blistered their own pitching during the first two weeks of practice. On the whole, it’s been an offensive show with home runs and high run counts. Bianco did mention that 22 different pitchers are getting work, and all aren't going to pitch well. Doug Nikhazy threw four shutout innings on Friday, and Taylor Broadway, Jackson Kimbrell and Drew McDaniel have been consistently excellent these weeks, however there’s been plenty of pop to go around. Gunnar Hoglund and Derek Diamond have both been squared up at times, but the velocity has increased from last season for those two weekend starters, and Bianco doesn’t see any issues moving into the season. There’s also the matter of pitching for improvement versus pitching for outs in practices. "From my standpoint calling the pitches, I’m less worried about the outs than figuring out what each guy can do or working on a specific pitch,” Bianco said. “Can he execute those pitches? An example is Nikhazy has two innings to pitch and he’s rolling and we get to the last inning and he only has a couple outs left and we haven’t thrown a changeup and I wanted to do that, so we may throw changeups in situations I wouldn’t normally in the game. “It’s a juggle and there’s competitiveness with the pitchers and they want to get outs, but we have to guard against that and just be fastball in or can he execute breaking balls behind in the count? We do things that we wouldn’t do if someone was in the other dugout. That’s not making excuses. The hitters have outshined the pitchers to this point. Some guys have thrown it well, but it’s certainly been more offense than pitching.”