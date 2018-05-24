HOOVER, Alabama — Ole Miss has a really long _ and frankly, improbable _ road to a Southeastern Conference tournament title this weekend.

However, the Rebels don’t need hardware from Hoover to get what they want to get Monday when the NCAA tournament selection committee releases its bracket.

Ole Miss wants a national top-eight seed, and after beating Georgia in a losers’ bracket game Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, the Rebels probably have that sewn up. Just don’t expect Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco to say that.

“I don’t know,” Bianco said. “The truth is I think we are (a national seed). But I don’t get a vote. That’s up to 10 people in Indianapolis to make those decisions. When you look at our resume, there are a lot of really good points as to why we should be. The team we beat a few minutes ago is a terrific team as well. That’s what is the scary thing and what the committee is going to have to do is decide can they talk more than a couple from our league. I think we all have some good resumes.”

“They were able to get it done and hats off to them,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said of the Rebels’ postseason hopes. “They’re a very good team and well-coached. I love the way they play. They’re a national seed as well. The SEC should have four national seeds. I’m pretty biased but I don’t think there’s any question we should have four national seeds.”

Obviously, Stricklin believes the Bulldogs (37-19) are one of those four teams, along with Ole Miss, Florida and Arkansas. Stricklin pointed out following the loss to Ole Miss that Georgia entered the day Thursday No. 4 in the RPI and No. 3 in strength of schedule. Only Florida, Stricklin said, has more wins over top-50 RPI teams than Georgia, which has 29.

“I think we’re a lock to be a national seed,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s a top-five team we just played and we went tooth and nail. We’re a national seed. Put it that way.”

KEENAN SCRATCHED: Freshman third baseman Tyler Keenan was in Ole Miss’ original lineup early Thursday. However, he felt some pain and then numbness in his wrist during pre-game batting practice. Tim Rowe replaced Keenan in the lineup, moving Ryan Olenek from right field to third base in the process.

“It was just a weird thing,” Bianco said. “His strength was good. He took an X-ray, so there’s not a broken bone or anything. I think he may have aggravated a nerve somehow in his hand. It swelled up a little bit. We’ll just have to see.”

PITCHING PLAN: Ole Miss will face the loser of Thursday’s winners’ bracket game between Auburn and Texas A&M Friday afternoon at 3. James McArthur will start for the Rebels, who will enter that elimination contest with a bit of a depleted bullpen.

“Not Caracci,” Bianco said, laughing, when asked who would be available Friday. “To stay in this tournament, (Wednesday’s 9-3 loss to Auburn) was a tough day for us. Obviously at the end, we gave up so many runs but we also pitched three guys and got some guys up. Greer (Holston) got up today in the sixth. (Will) Stokes was coming in the game there (in the 11th inning) if we went back out. So he was hot. Usually with the bullpen, we ask those guys how they feel. I would imagine (Will) Ethridge would be good to give us an inning or two. (Max) Cioffi and some others who haven’t pitched in a while could (pitch), but obviously the best plan would be for James to give us some length at the beginning of the game.”

NOTEWORTHY: Ole Miss’ win Thursday improved the Rebels’ all-time mark in the SEC tournament to 34-39 overall. …The walk-off win was Ole Miss’ first since Feb. 27, when the Rebels beat Murray State, 7-6. …Will Golsan finished 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to five games. During that stretch, Golden is batting .333.