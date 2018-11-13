OXFORD — Scottie Phillips did not practice on Tuesday.

There’s no guarantee he will play on Saturday night when Ole Miss faces Vanderbilt in Nashville.



Isaiah Woullard hopes Phillips, Ole Miss' leading rusher, can be the Rebels' starter in the Music City, but if Phillips can't go or is limited, it's Woullard's job to fill in.

"It's a big deal," Woullard said. "It's a blessing. I'm just preparing. It's all I can do."

Woullard had 64 yards on 16 carries in Ole Miss' 38-24 loss to Texas A&M last weekend in College Station after Phillips suffered what looked to be a severely sprained ankle early in that contest.

Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said Phillips is day-to-day, hoping ice and treatment can enable him to play in Nashville.

"He hasn't been ruled in or out yet," Nix said.

If Phillips can't go, Nix said, the offense remains the same with Woullard in the backfield.

"We feel confident in what Isaiah brings to the table," Nix said. "I think he did a great job Saturday against A&M. It's the most reps he's had all year in one game and I thought he handled it well -- his protection, running the football, of course, and he even caught a ball out of the backfield. I feel confident with him playing."

Ole Miss plays Mississippi State a week from Thursday, but Nix said the quick turnaround won't be a factor in deciding Phillips' availability.

"I think with his toughness, if he gets himself to 85-90 percent, I think he'll find a way to will himself back on the field," Nix said. "We don't want to do anything to cause further injury but I think he'll do everything he can to get himself back out and help our team."

As for Woullard, Nix said the freshman is "an awesome kid," adding Woullard is always on time, always where he is supposed to be, always putting in the extra work.

"He's just a great, great teammate," Nix said. "I just like his approach to the game. You know how sometimes a running back, just by his effort, can be inspirational to the whole team and to the offense? I think that's what he brings to the table. They see a guy out there fighting for every inch, playing as hard as he can and just trying to go out there and make a difference. I think that becomes contagious for the rest of the guys."

With the possibility of Phillips' unavailability in mind, Ole Miss moved running back-turned-defensive back Armani Linton back to running back this week. Eric Swinney will be Woullard's backup if Phillips can't play.

"We want (Swinney) to come in and be that physical running back," Nix said.