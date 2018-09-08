OXFORD — Here are some observations from Ole Miss’ 76-41 win over Southern Illinois Saturday in Oxford.

There’s a lot to beat up on the defensive end, and I did so in column form earlier this evening. Offensively, however, Ole Miss remains an elite unit. There’s a lot to love on that side of the football. For example:

— Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu throws one hell of a deep ball. Time after time on Saturday, Ta’amu floated deep balls down the sidelines that landed in the hands of one of his talented wide receivers. It was an outstanding performance from a quarterback who seems to improve each week.

— Braylon Sanders might be the fourth wide receiver on this Ole Miss team, but the former three-star recruit has proven he belongs on the field with A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, DaMarkus Lodge and Co. Sanders can make plays from the slot or down the sidelines. If teams single-cover him, he’s able to make them pay. That’s something to watch going forward.

— I loved what I saw from freshman Elijah Moore during fall camp. The former Rivals100 wide receiver was impactful on Saturday, catching a 50-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. He’s going to have a bigger role moving forward.

— Scottie Phillips once again looked like a Southeastern Conference running back Saturday. Phillips rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Tylan Knight, Isaiah Woullard and Armani Linton all got carries, but Phillips’ role on this Ole Miss team can’t be overstated.

— If there is a worry about the Ole Miss offense, it’s that it doesn’t possess the football enough. Sure, there are big plays made that light up the scoreboard, but I wonder if that style of defense is over-stressing an already thin defense. Ole Miss’ defense was on the field for 37 minutes and 44 seconds. Some of that is an inability to get off the field _ Southern Illinois was 10-for-21 on third- and fourth-down opportunities _ but some of it is Ole Miss’ offensive system and its lack of defensive depth is a bad marriage. Ole Miss’ defense was gassed in the third quarter, and that’s going to be a major issue when the defensive quality on the other side improves.

— There’s not much to like on defense, but I’ll give Mohamed Sanogo this: He appears to be the only linebacker capable of getting in the right place consistently. He’s not as athletic as an SEC linebacker needs to be to excel, but he’s the one guy who is pretty consistent with keeping his eyes in the right place. Southern Illinois really picked on Detric Bing-Dukes and Zikerrion Baker, among others, in that area, just abusing them with fakes and bootlegs and such. That’s the stuff that has killed the Ole Miss defense for two years now.

— Jaylon Jones was badly missed on Saturday. He has coverage skills and athleticism his replacements simply don’t have.

-- The numbers were staggering from an Ole Miss defensive standpoint. SIU put up 388 passing yards and 629 total yards in this one, even giving up close to 250 yards — and five yards per carry — in the second half despite only allowing three points.

- Tackling and discipline were certainly better after intermission, but it had just one way to go. While the Salukis’ offensive staff called a really nice game, Ole Miss repeatedly bit on play fakes and misdirections, failing at assignment football. The result was catastrophe, and that was an FCS team. Alabama is next week.

- This was one for the books in a bad way for the Rebels. Ole Miss allowed the most first half points (38) and first half yards (386) to an FCS team in SEC history and also gave up the most total yards (629) for the game in SEC history against an FCS opponent.

- An FCS has scored 40 or more points against an SEC four times — Ole Miss vs. Jacksonville State (49) and SIU (41), Missouri against Missouri State (43) and MSU versus Samford (41).

- Ole Miss last scored two defensive touchdowns in game against Fresno State in 2015. In this one, Vernon Dasher turned a Sam Straub interception into an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown, and then Victor Evans returned a fumble 56 yards to put the Rebels up 69-41 with 9:34 left in the final quarter.

- Dasher’s play was one of the better one of the day for the beleaguered Ole Miss defense. Straub rolled right, and the Rebels execute a zone coverage well, causing Straub to attempt a cross-body throw into the field. Dasher easily grabbed it and went the other way. Dasher’s pick put Ole Miss up by two scores for the first time.

- Ta’amu’s 448 yards passing are the third-most in school history, after Shea Patterson’s 489 against UT Martin in 2017 and Chad Kelly’s 465 against Auburn in 2016. Ta’amu is also seventh on the list with 418 yards against ULL last year.

- Ta’amu’s five touchdowns were also a career high and one away from the school record. Eli Manning is the most recent player with six, as he did that against Arkansas in 2001 — a seven overtime loss.

- Sanders was the only player to convert every target into a catch against Texas Tech last weekend, and he turned in a career-best effort in place of DaMarkus Lodge this week. He had four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Sanders shows excellent body control and hands. He will lead that group next season.