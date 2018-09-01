HOUSTON | Here are some observations from Ole Miss’ 47-27 win over Texas Tech Saturday at NRG Stadium:

— Very early on, we saw what makes this Ole Miss offense dangerous. On the second play of the game, Jordan Ta’amu hit DK Metcalf for a 58-yard touchdown pass. Metcalf just abused Demarcus Fields on a one-on-one move. The safety was late. I’m not sure it would’ve mattered. Thirty-three seconds into the season, the Rebels were on the board. Play on an island at your own risk against the Rebels’ receivers.

— Running back Scottie Phillips was burned in pass protection on second down, killing Ole Miss’ second possession of the game. Other than that, he was awesome. Phillips later had a 39-yard touchdown run, a play in which he displayed that extra gear teammates and coaches referenced throughout fall camp. On the flip side, if you took away Phillips’ TD run, Ole Miss rushed for 29 yards on 12 attempts in the first half. Isaiah Woullard, on his two first-half carries, looked slow. It’s an awfully small sample size, but Eric Swinney’s job as Phillips’ primary backup isn’t in jeopardy.

— As I typed this, Phillips took an inside handoff 65 yards to the house. That was impressive. A move, a read, a cut and he was gone. If he’s going to be a big-play back, Ole Miss’ offense is simply dangerous.

— Turns out, Phillips was just getting started. He finished with more than 200 yards rushing, the first Ole Miss back with more than 200 yards in a game since Brandon Bolden accomplished the feat in 2010 against Fresno State. It’s one game, sure, but Phillips looks like the real thing. Have I mentioned Ole Miss’ offense is dangerous?

— Jaylon Jones took a first-quarter kickoff return 94 yards for a touchdown. He said during camp he felt he was really going to be impactful as a returner this season. That’s a good thing to put on film, as it will dissuade opponents from trying some of those pooch kickoffs that can lead to dangerous turnovers. Edited to add: Jones appeared to suffer a leg injury of sorts on defense in the third quarter. He walked off under his own power. That will be a situation for us to follow. Jones did not return to the game.

— If I have a criticism of Ta’amu, it’s that he has a tendency to hold the football too long at times. Sometimes, given how critical he is to this offense and to this team, Ta’amu has to learn to toss in the white flag on a play and live to play another one.

— Speaking of Ta’amu, there’s not much to criticize. He spread the ball, took what the defense gave him and was very accurate. Ta’amu threw for 251 yards in the first half alone and had 302 yards passing after three quarters. He continues to make strides as a quarterback. I thought he looked calmer in the pocket than he did last year, and I was impressed last fall.

— Speaking of the Rebels’ offense, I continue to like what I see from Braylon Sanders. He had a huge role in fall camp with Brown and Lodge out, and he showed he belonged on Saturday, catching four passes for 60 yards through three quarters. From a season standpoint, he’s an important inside weapon. For the program, he’s a guy who could be a stabilizing force for Matt Corral in 2019 and beyond.

— There was quite a microscope on Ole Miss’ linebacker play in fall camp. After Saturday, no one can say that wasn’t fair. Freshman Kevontae’ Ruggs had a crushing hit on Ole Miss’ first kickoff. However, he suffered a concussion in the first quarter and did not return. Mohamed Sanogo was steady, at least in my opinion, in his first start. Willie Hibbler played some, and this is going to sound harsh, but I don’t think he can play linebacker at this level. Freshman Jacquez Jones got snaps. So did veteran Detric Bing-Dukes. Look, it’s a problem. It really is. If I’m asking Russell Johnson questions on the Soft Verbal Podcast presented by Billie’s Pecans, I’m asking about linebacker recruiting.

— Ole Miss’ defense got a stop to open the third quarter, but the Rebels squandered that momentum, failing to convert on a third-and-1. I hate to harp on negatives in the midst of a win, but failing to convert short-yardage third downs is the stuff that will bite a team in the butt at some point if it can’t get that repaired.

— Ole Miss’ defense got a big test late in the third quarter when DaMarkus Lodge fumbled after a catch near midfield. Ken Webster delivered a big tackle on first down. Sheppard ran down a ball-carrier from behind on successive plays to set up a fourth-and-5 from the Ole Miss 46 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Alan Bowman’s pass fell harmlessly to the turf to turn the ball over on downs.

— Apropos of nothing, Texas Tech’s John Bonney was called for a personal foul on a hit on Ta’amu in the fourth quarter. The play was reviewed and targeting was not called, but I hated the penalty.

— Ta’amu’s 34-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 14:33 left put Texas Tech away. Again, Ole Miss’ big-play capability on offense makes the Rebels scary.

— If you had the over, good for you. In hindsight, it was an easy call. If you had the under because you overthought things (hand raised), well, it’s a teaching moment.

— Sean Rawlings is tough as nails. The senior center worked through a first-half shoulder injury and a second-half leg injury to stay on the field for the overwhelming majority of the game. Jordan Sims filled in for Rawlings at center and played well when he was asked to.

— Make sure you take a few plays each game to watch Greg Little at left tackle. NRG won’t be the last NFL stadium he plays in.

— Why is Ta’amu running the football with Ole Miss up by 17 points and with nine minutes left in the game? Phil Longo called a helluva football game, but I don’t get that.

— Luke Logan was 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 39-yarder. Ole Miss just needs him to be steady from 45 yards and in, and on Saturday, Logan looked more than capable of being dependable.

— Up next: Southern Illinois Saturday afternoon in Oxford. There’s plenty to work on, but it’s always more fun to work following a win. The Rebels, all in all, looked solid Saturday.