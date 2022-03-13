Observations: Rebels split doubleheader, take series from Oral Roberts

OXFORD | After a Saturday snow out, Ole Miss split a pair of games with Oral Roberts on Sunday, clinching the series with a 6-2 victory in game one and then falling 8-4 to the Golden Eagles in the finale.

The Rebels (13-2) travel to Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and then open SEC play at Auburn starting on Thursday.

Here are some observations from the doubleheader day at Swayze Field.

Derek Diamond had a short outing but was in control throughout his four innings and 55 pitches. The third-year right-hander threw 42 strikes and didn’t allow a run, leaving early because of his next start coming Friday against the Tigers. That’ll be two days short of normal rest, so Mike Bianco determined before the game that Diamond would not go past our innings.

Diamond’s fastball stayed in the 90s throughout the day, and while he hung a couple secondary pitches that he got away with, the command was good overall, and Diamond pitched with purpose, attacking the strike zone and trusting all of his pitches. It should be a confidence booster to close non-league action.

While the pitch count limit makes sense, I would have liked to have seen Diamond push that outing deeper and see how he responded as the pitch count moved closer to 90. But, overall, it’s the best he’s looked this year, and Diamond had more feel for his fastball compared to earlier in the season.

On the other side of things, Jack Dougherty’s first weekend start didn’t go as planned. The sophomore had 12 strikeouts, a 0.00 ERA and no walks in five innings and two appearances prior to this one. But, Dougherty walked a hitter, hit a batter and escaped trouble in the first inning — a sign of what was to come as far as it wasn't his typical self with command.

He missed the strike zone more than usual and left some pitches out of place when they were across the plate. Dougherty gave up five hits and four runs in 2.2 innings. He struck out four but didn’t seem comfortable. The Oral Roberts four-run third inning ended his day after a three-run home run.

Dougherty has a decent sample size of being effective, but it’s mostly out of the bullpen. In his three career starts, Dougherty has lasted 8.1 total innings and given up eight runs on nine hits. His best start was the four innings against Southern Miss in the 2021 Oxford Regional. He gave up two runs on three hits.

His start on Sunday isn’t necessarily reason to do musical chairs with the rotation before Auburn, but it also didn’t solidify that day-three role. And if it isn’t the role he needs, each week he starts removes his multi-inning role from the bullpen. It’s also worth noting that Dougherty was out briefly this season with tendinitis, and this is his first appearance since that.

Ole Miss has to be better on the bases. The Rebels ran into multiple outs on Sunday that situationally made no sense to try. Peyton Chatagnier was thrown out by 10 feet on a go sign from Mike Clement in game one, and in game two, Tim Elko running into an out at third erased the chance for a key offensive inning. Elko tried to get first to third on a ball in front of the left fielder. Runs are precious, and Ole Miss was sloppy with running decisions.

Brandon Johnson threw two scoreless innings in game one, getting his second save of the season with three strikeouts and around three base runners. But otherwise it wasn’t a good bullpen day for pitchers asked to get at least three outs.

Dylan DeLucia, a week after four scoreless relief innings against UCF, gave up three hits and two runs in an inning, and in game two, Hunter Elliott and Riley Maddox allowed four runs in three combined innings. Elliott gave up a run on two hits in two inning, and Maddox gave up three run on three hits in an inning.

Ole Miss thought it was out of the inning in the third with a double play, but replay reversed the call at first, and Oral Roberts hit a three-run home run a batter later. It was a slow grounder and the flip and turn weren’t perfect. Like the base running, little things added up on Ole Miss.

The Rebels didn’t do much to extend at-bats or force Oral Roberts into tough spots in game two. Ole Miss got the leadoff man on just once — in the final inning — and had two offensive walks through the first six innings. Ole Miss was 1-for-7 with runners on during those innings, and the one was when Elko was thrown out. And the inning when the leadoff runner reached, a double play immediately followed.