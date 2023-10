OXFORD — No. 16 Ole Miss will try to close out the first half of the 2023 season Saturday night with a division win over Arkansas.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be broadcasted by the SEC Network.

Arkansas (2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference) enters the game on a three-game losing streak. Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) is on the heels of a dramatic 55-49 win over LSU this past Saturday in Oxford.

Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Mason Choate of hawgbeat.com (Rivals) and Ben Mintz of Barstool Sports visited with MPW Digital’s Neal McCready to preview the Razorbacks and Rebels, some other key SEC games and a handful of NFL matchups this weekend.