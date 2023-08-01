Ole Miss added another commitment to its under-construction defensive backfield Tuesday, getting a verbal pledge from Jones (Miss.) Community College cornerback Cedrick Beavers.

Beavers chose Ole Miss over Alcorn State, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State, Southern Miss, Troy and UNLV.

Beavers, a 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Taylorsville, Miss., played in nine games last season for Jones, starting eight. Beavers had 30 tackles, six pass break-ups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Beavers had 71 tackles and six interceptions in his senior season at Taylorsville.

He is the 17th commitment -- second from Jones CC -- to commit to Ole Miss' 2024 signing class.