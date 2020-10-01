RebelGrove - Ole Miss adds crucial DT piece in Gordon

A day after adding four-star Tysheem Johnson to the 2021 class, defensive line coach Deke Adams is back at it again, adding another big-time playmaker to Lane Kiffin’s first full-time class.

Four-star junior college defensive tackle Jamond Gordon has verbally committed to Ole Miss over notable offers from Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and UCF. Gordon, a 2019 high school graduate, originally committed to Auburn over offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas before opting for the junior college route.

The Meridian, Miss. native burst onto the scene as a junior after he finished with 88 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks. Then, after graduating high school, he continued his interior line dominance in Scooba, Miss., making 21 tackles and two sacks in seven games.