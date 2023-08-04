Ole Miss added some immediate depth to its running back room on Friday, getting a commitment from Oregon State transfer portal running back Jamious "Jam" Griffin.

Griffin, a 5-foot-9, 210-pounder from Rome, Ga., spent last season at Oregon State, rushing for 488 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries.

Griffin transferred to Oregon State from Georgia Tech, where he played in 21 games over three seasons. At Georgia Tech, Griffin had 91 rushing attempts for 377 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 72 yards and scored rushing touchdowns versus Syracuse and Louisville during the 2020 season.

The 2018 Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year and 2018 Georgia 5A Offensive Player of the Year has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He's a grad transfer, meaning he's immediately eligible at Ole Miss. The Rebels began fall practice on Wednesday and open the season Sept. 2 at home versus Mercer.

He gives Ole Miss some depth at a thin position. The Rebels return All-Southeastern Conference running back Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV from last season's team along with freshman Kedrick Reescano.