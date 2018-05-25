HOOVER, Alabama — Virtually every national college baseball expert said Ole Miss had nothing left to prove following the Rebels’ win over Georgia Thursday.

Just in case, Ole Miss left nothing to chance on Friday.

The Rebels dominated Auburn in the losers’ bracket, getting a strong start from James McArthur and home runs from Thomas Dillard, Jacob Adams and Chase Cockrell on their way to a 7-0 win.

Ole Miss (44-15) will face Texas A&M at noon Saturday for a spot in Sunday’s Southeastern Conference tournament championship game.

McArthur (6-0) worked 5 1/3 innings before handing off to Max Cioffi with one out and two on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cioffi got a fly out from Jay Estes and struck out Conor Davis to end the Tigers’ threat. It was one of the few times Auburn made any noise against McArthur. The Tigers had a pair of singles in the second inning but failed to cash in.

"From that point forward, his breaking ball was in the strike zone and he elevated some fastball and that's where he gets a lot of success," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "Everybody knows he's going to throw the fastball. It's not a secret. It's in every scouting report. It's that dominant when he can locate it and it was dominant tonight."

After that scare, McArthur sailed, walking just one and striking out six, while his teammates did damage with their bats. Dillard hit his 13th home run of the season in the fourth, a two-run shot that broke up what had been a dominant early outing from Auburn starter Andrew Mitchell.

"(The plan) was to really go after them," McArthur said. "I had some great plays behind me by (shortstop) Grae (Kessinger) to get out of the (first) inning. That was awesome. After I got in a good rhythm, from the second though the fifth, it seemed like I could hit both sides of the plate with my fastball and throw the breaking ball in there when I needed to. It was huge. I had a really good feel today."

Cole Zabowski’s RBI-double extended Ole Miss’ lead to 3-0 in the sixth. Tim Rowe added an RBI-groundout later in the frame to give the Rebels a four-run advantage.

Second baseman Jacob Adams led off the seventh inning with a home run down the right field line, his third of the season, to put Ole Miss up 5-0. Chase Cockrell added a long ball, his ninth of the season, in the ninth to push the Rebels’ lead to 6-0. Nick Fortes added an RBI-single later in the frame to build Ole Miss’ edge out to 7-0.

"We have guys all the way through the lineup who get the job done," Zabowski said.

Cioffi was every bit as effective as McArthur, dominating the Tigers through the eighth inning before running out of gas a bit in the ninth. The freshman right-hander didn’t allow a hit or a walk until the ninth, when he hit one batter and walked another with one out before giving way to Austin Miller, who struck out the game's final two batters.

Ole Miss very likely needed no resume enhancer Friday. The Rebels entered play Friday ranked No. 9 in RPI and with an 11-7 mark against top-25 teams. The neutral-site win over Auburn, which sported an RPI of 12 as of Friday evening, only improved Ole Miss’ case for a national top-eight seed. Per WarrenNolan.com, Friday's win over Auburn pushed Ole Miss' RPI to 7.

"Our guys hang in there and compete," Bianco said. "It comes from a lot of different people. When you do that, I think it's a little easier to be more consistent from day to day."

Auburn, which lost to Ole Miss for the fourth time in five games this season, is hoping to land one of 16 regional host spots on Sunday. The Tigers will enter the NCAA tournament with a record of 39-21.

Friday’s game was delayed two hours and 15 minutes, as strong storms moved through the Birmingham area mid-afternoon. The Saturday forecast in Hoover calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, decreasing to 40 percent Saturday night.

The Rebels will get another shot to even further enhance their resume on Saturday against Texas A&M (39-19). The Aggies’ RPI was 14 Friday. Bianco said Ole Miss will go with freshman left-hander Jordan Fowler (6-0, 3.74 ERA) on Saturday against Texas A&M’s ace, Mitchell Kilkenny.

Bianco said Greer Houston and Will Ethridge, among others, will be available out of the bullpen. Closer Parker Caracci won't be available until Sunday, Bianco said.

"We've got enough," Bianco said. "The guys who go out there have to get outs."

Kilkenny, the Aggies' 6-foot-3 right-hander from Houston is 8-3 so far this season with a 3.00 earned run average. In 87 innings pitched, Kilkenny has walked 27 hitters while striking out 80. Kilkenny faced Ole Miss in College Station on March 24, scattering eight hits and five runs (three earned). Kilkenny walked two and struck out none in that 7-6 loss to the Rebels.

Ole Miss took two of three games in that series in College Station, winning a 5-4 decision on March 22 and losing a 7-6 contest to the Aggies the following day.

Bianco said third baseman Tyler Keenan, who has not played in Ole Miss' last two games is "day to day," adding the Rebels won't rush him back to the lineup while he recovers from a wrist injury suffered Thursday.