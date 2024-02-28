OXFORD | Ole Miss got a big inning from the usual suspects and added on late to run its winning streak to four games.

The Rebels beat Missouri State, 12-3, on Wednesday at Swayze Field, using a four-run inning to take the lead in the third and then pull away as the game went on. Ole Miss (6-4) hosts Iowa in a three-game series starting Friday.

The Rebels have scored 61 runs over the last four games.

Trailing by two runs, Jackson Ross and Ethan Lege each had a two-run double in the third inning. Ole Miss loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch. Ross hit a 2-2 fastball to tie it, and Lege brought in two more with two outs.

Missouri State loaded the bases trailing by two in the sixth. Cole Tolbert entered and struck out Jake McCutcheon on three pitches to strand the runners and end the inning.

The Rebels used seven different pitchers with Austin Simmons getting his first career win. He pitched two relief innings and struck out three without allowing a run. He gave up on walk and one hit.

Riley Maddox started and allowed two runs on three hits in three innings. Josh Mallitz struck out two around a walk in an inning. Mason Nichols struck out the side in the eighth.

Ole Miss was 5-for-25 with runners on but held Missouri State to 3-for-19 in that area.

The Rebels scored five runs in the eighth inning to turn it into a blowout.

Treyson Hughes was hitting .083 entering the game but had three hits. Brayden Randle got his first career start at shortstop and had two hits.