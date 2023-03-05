Ole Miss scored 28 runs over three games and went undefeated in the Cambia College Classic in Minneapolis.

The successful weekend ended with a 14-5 bludgeoning of Nebraska to go with wins over Maryland and Minnesota the previous two days. Ole Miss dominated offensively, getting to legitimate Terrapin ace Jason Savacool on Friday and beating up lesser competition from there.

The offense will get the headlines, but Ole Miss found successful relief outings in all three days. That notable set of appearances is the biggest takeaway with Hunter Elliott’s extended absence and Southeastern Conference play just a couple weeks away.

“We want it to be comfortable, but that won’t happen overnight,” Mike Bianco said of his bullpen. “We’re cutting down on the walks, and we’re growing and getting there.”

Ole Miss entered the week with the second most walks in the SEC, but in 11.2 relief innings in Minnesota, the Rebels walked just two batters. The group gave up four earned runs in the 11.2 spread over three games.

Ole Miss had a reliever in each game take charge for multiple innings. That’s the most critical need until Elliott returns. The current timeline for him back on the mound is mid April.

Mason Nichols is the Rebels’ most experienced reliever while Jack Dougherty is in the rotation, and Nichols blanked Maryland for 2.2 innings and a save on Friday. He struck out four and didn’t allow a hit.

Nichols pitched 31 innings last season and made three appearances in the College World Series.

Mitch Murrell, against Minnesota, struck out three and stranded a one-out double in one of his 2.1 innings. He threw 20 strikes in 29 pitches in a game Ole Miss trailed when he entered. Murrell had only pitched 14.1 innings in three seasons prior to 2023.

Sam Tookoian got the save Saturday with two outs in the eighth and a ninth that included a two-run home run.

The Nebraska game was a blowout after Ole Miss scored eight runs in the first inning, but the lead was five when Brayden Jones came in for Xavier Rivas in the fifth inning. He gave up two singles but got a double play to end the inning.

Jones, then, pitched perfect sixth and seventh innings. He didn’t walk a better in the outing and threw 39 pitches, 25 strikes. Jones redshirted last season.

“All the guys out of the bullpen, we continue to throw more balls in the strike zone and punch some guys out,” Bianco said. “We’re just getting better.”

Ole Miss hosts Southern Miss Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and continues the homestand with a weekend series against Purdue.