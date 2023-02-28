OXFORD | Louisiana Tech scored five runs in the fifth inning — one of only two innings it scored — for the pivotal frame in the game.

But Ole Miss, just as much, lost thanks to a plethora of stranded runners. The Rebels left 12 men on base through the first six innings and 13 total during the 6-5 loss to the Bulldogs. Ole Miss was 8-for-24 with men on base and only 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

“I left guys out there; we all left guys out there,” Anthony Calarco said. “It’s on all of us. If you don’t come ready to play against a quality team like Louisiana Tech, they’re going to beat your ass. You have to focus up. It’s a midweek challenge.”

The Rebels (6-2) were 0-for-4 in scoring the runner from third with fewer than two outs. Ole Miss was 5-for-13 with two outs but only had two two-out RBIs. The Rebels out-hit the Bulldogs (5-3) 13 to eight.

The two teams meet again at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The game was moved up an hour because of inclement weather expected in the Oxford area. Freshman Jordan Vera will start for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss scored single runs in five different innings including the first four frames. The Rebels stranded a runner in the first, three in the second and two in each of the next four innings.

Jacob Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a walk, and Calarco went 3-for-5. The bottom four spots in the Ole Miss order were a combined 3-for-15 with seven strikeouts.

Ole Miss starter JT Quinn allowed four runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 4.1 innings. He retired the first 13 batters of the game before two walks, a single and a double ended his day. The freshman threw 79 pitches, 46 strikes.

“I thought he ran out of gas,” Mike Bianco said. “With two games, we thought we could squeeze one more inning. It just blew up on us too quickly. It’s where we are right now.”

Mason Morris, in his first collegiate appearance, got a fielder’s choice for the second out following Quinn but gave up a three-run home run to former LSU Tiger Brody Drost, making it a five-run inning to tie the game.

Tech got a two-out RBI single from Dalton Davis in the seventh inning for the winning margin. The leadoff single came around to score off Jackson Kimbrell.

Ethan Groff didn’t go home on a ground ball to first base in the first inning. Bianco wanted him to go down-angle on the play. In the third inning, Ole Miss had second and third with no outs. Three straight strikeouts followed.

“It’s hard to blame the offense because they have been so good, but yeah there’s blame to go around,” Bianco said. “We didn’t get them in, just needed to move the ball. We never extended the lead, but we have to figure out how to get off the field on the mound.”