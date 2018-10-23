Ole Miss commit Eli Acker remains open to other options
Eli Acker is a 2020 offensive tackle out of Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy that has been committed to Ole Missfor over five months.On May 5, Matt Luke and the Rebels offered the 6-foot-6, 267 po...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news