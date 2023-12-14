Ole Miss added to its defensive secondary again Thursday, landing a commitment from Oklahoma transfer portal defensive back Key Lawrence.

The Nashville, Tenn., native played the last three seasons at Oklahoma after starting his career at Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder had 44 tackles and two interceptions this past season for the Sooners. Over the previous two seasons, Lawrence recorded 104 tackles and an interception. He recorded eight tackles for Tennessee in the 2020 season.

Lawrence flipped a switch of sorts prior to this season and played with much more aggressiveness and confidence.

“Two years ago, you’d say, ‘Man, what a neat, neat guy,’” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said earlier this fall. “But he'll be the first to tell you that there were always these seeds of doubt. Key was a guy that just kind of always worried about the externals, things that he can't control — other people, environment and what you might be thinking about him — instead of just, focus on himself and focus on his opportunity, and having great self awareness.”

“It’s just the preparation. Practice,” Lawrence told media covering OU during October. “Coach gives us good schemes at practice a lot of times week-in and week-out. And a lot of the stuff – like the keys, we’re just reading the certain keys that’ll bring you to the ball and then just have the defense play for us. So just doing my job.

“It was just my mindset. I found myself last year just always getting down on myself, questioning things that I can’t control. So I just try to control the controllables.”

"I've seen a huge jump," Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall said last spring. "He was somebody last year who you could tell at times was thinking too much. You're seeing him start to make a lot more plays.”

Lawrence has one season of eligibility remaining.



