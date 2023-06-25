Ole Miss continued to revamp its defensive secondary Sunday, landing a commitment from Destrehan, La., three-star defensive back Anthony Robinson III.

Robinson chose Ole Miss out of a final three of the Rebels, Notre Dame and TCU. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder also had offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, Tulane, UTSA and Vanderbilt.

"Anthony Robinson roams the secondary for one of the top programs in Louisiana at Destrehan," Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson said. "He is seemingly always around the football, either in coverage, run support, or on special teams. Robinson has good read and react skills and displays a good amount of range. He also provides some ability as a return man."

Robinson is the 15th prospect to verbally commit to Ole Miss' 2024 signing class. He's also the fifth from Louisiana, joining New Orleans defensive back Bernard Causey, Baton Rogue offensive lineman Jude Foster, Natchitoches offensive lineman Jo Cryer and New Orleans wide receiver Rahji Dennis.

"That also makes it a bit more of a comfortable thing for me as well," Robinson said in a recent interview with Louisiana vs. All Y'all's Jerit Roser, adding that "Ole Miss is superior."