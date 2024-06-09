Embed content not available

Ole Miss continued its methodical build of its 2025 recruiting class on Sunday, landing Community College of Naples (Fla.) offensive tackle Taren Hedrick .

Hedrick, who visited Ole Miss earlier this month, chose the Rebels over Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Florida and others.

The 6-foot=5, 305-pounder is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hedrick is Ole Miss' 12th commitment for the 2025 recruiting class. As of Sunday, the Rebels are ranked No. 17 by Rivals in the 2025 team rankings, just behind No. 16 Georgia.

Ole Miss entertained eight official visitors over the weekend.