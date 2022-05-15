Ole Miss continues streak, sweeps LSU to win seventh straight overall

In an emptied-out Alex Box Stadium after Ole Miss had swept three games from LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time in program history, closer Brandon Johnson pointed to a meeting a few weeks back as the turning point.

At the time, Ole Miss was 6-12 in the SEC and had lost two of three to Mississippi State in Oxford. It was bleak, as poor play and close losses had the postseason more of a dream than a journey. There was frustration, and Tim Elko, a multi-year captain took the lead.

"After the State series, we knew we were in a hole," Johnson said. "We knew as a team if you look at the record, you could look at our body language, we weren't performing the way we wanted to. So the captains got together; Tim Elko really stepped up and sat us down in the locker room one time. We sat there and got it all out, and ever since then we've played some really good ball.”

The Rebels are 9-2 since that meeting, with the two losses being nail-biters at Arkansas. Ole Miss has won seven straight, six straight in the league and four in a row against top-40 RPI teams on the road.

Back on the right side of the bubble, the Rebels are tied with Florida for eighth in the SEC and have clinched a berth in the SEC Tournament, something that was far from certain two weeks ago. Missouri, Kentucky and MSU can’t catch Ole Miss in the league standings, and the Rebels can’t be in the late game on Tuesday in Hoover unless they catapult into fifth by Saturday night.

This time a week ago, there were questions about whether Ole Miss was beginning a tear or was just making easy work of last-place Missouri. But that sweep was just the tipping point.

Since then, Ole Miss won at Southern Miss and just capped off the LSU sweep with an 8-5 Sunday win that moves the Rebels to 31-19 overall and 13-14 in the SEC. Ole Miss has won back to back series in Baton Rouge after not winning one from 1982 until 2019.

The Rebels have outscored LSU 33-9 and are 4-0 in the series since being down 9-1 in the eighth inning of the finale last season. Ole Miss eventually won that one, 10-9, and controlled this weekend at Alex Box Stadium. LSU’s only lead of the series was a 2-0 advantage in the first inning on Friday.

Ole Miss lost four straight SEC series this season, including a home sweep to Alabama, during the stretch that saw the Rebels fall from the national polls to out of the NCAA Tournament conversation. During that stretch, Ole Miss was tied in the ninth inning of four straight Saturday games and lost all of them.

Leaving Arkansas, Ole Miss had played better but won only one of three. That was seven victories ago, now setting up a weekend with Texas A&M. The Aggies have won seven of their last eight, are tied with Arkansas for the SEC West lead at 17-10 and have the No. 20 RPI.

Ole Miss has improved its RPI from 58 to 38 in seven days.

“We’re an older team and guys have seen the ups and downs of this league and what it can do to you,” had coach Mike Bianco said. “Ten days ago it didn’t look really good for us, but they’ve hung in there and played well and I’m really proud of them. We never felt like, as a coach, you were losing the team. They played hard and that’s all you can ask and you hope they hang in there and turn it around.”

In this latest win, Ole Miss had 11 hits and 18 base runners. The Rebels hit four doubles and three home runs and scored in four different innings including a four-run fifth that featured two two-run home runs.

Ole Miss has an ERA under 3.00 in the last 11 games, and the Rebels have allowed more than five runs only once. Johnson has four saves during the turnaround, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings.

There’s work to do still. Ole Miss has a Tuesday road trip to Arkansas State, which would be a catastrophic RPI bomb with a loss, and the three with the Aggies. The Rebels need at least a win or two more between TAMU and Hoover, but they are no longer playing from behind. The resurgence, capped by a weekend domination of LSU, has brought Ole Miss’ NCAA chances back to life.

“The sweep is the sweep,” Bianco said. “We needed three wins, it wasn’t about being against LSU. We just needed three wins to get back in the fight of this and put ourselves not just in contention for the conference tournament but for the postseason.”