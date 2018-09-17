OXFORD | Ole Miss defensive back Montrell Custis will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, Ole Miss confirmed on Sunday .

Matt Luke elaborated on the situation during his Monday media availability.

Custis had 13 tackles and four passes defended this season, including three tackles before leaving Ole Miss' 62-7 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The junior started every game so far this season and had multiple pass breakups during the opening win over Texas Tech.

"It's a tough blow to the secondary," Luke said. "Vernon Dasher will have to step in there and Cam Ordway as well. And they will. Myles Hartsfield could move in there from the corner position but when you’re down (Ken) Webster and (Jaylon) Jones it gives you less flexibility."

Webster has a hamstring injury that's lingered this season.

Custis, who will have surgery on Thursday, played 135 total snaps this season with a 61.4 season grade from Pro Football Focus. His best game was against the Red Raiders, as the Jonesboro, Georgia native had a 72.9 game grade and an 81.4 score in 33 snaps playing coverage.

Dasher and Ordway were listed at the top of the depth chart at the STAR position on Monday. Defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff said freshman Keidron Smith will see an increase in snaps moving forward.

"It's so important to have the right guys in the right seat moving forward," McGriff said.

The Rebels (2-1) host Kent State Saturday at 11 a.m to close a three-game homestand.