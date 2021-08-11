Ole Miss defense is aware of last year but not talking about it

OXFORD | Ole Miss doesn’t talk about last year’s defensive performance. It’s not a vocal emphasis to be better than that, to escape the statistical basement.

But that doesn’t mean the Rebels don’t know where they stood on that side of the ball a year ago and want to remove that storyline from this season.

“Nobody knows more than us, as a defense statistically, where we were last year,” co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge said. “We wear that and we eat that. It motivates us every single day. We’ve all shouldered that and we’re ready to prove to everybody we can improve and we are going to improve and there can be a drastic improvement from one year to another.”

The Rebels finished 2020 126th in total defense out of 127 total teams. Ole Miss allowed 519 yards per game, better than North Texas but 24 yards worse than Texas State at 125.

Ole Miss struggled in both areas of defense, finishing 101st nationally in run defense and 125th in passing defense — ahead of Arkansas State and LSU in the latter category at 312 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Ole Miss offense was third nationally at 555 yards per game.

It was an SEC-only schedule which contributed to the gaudy yards allowed per game, as well as a discombobulated season because of COVID-19 cancellations and postponements. But those truths aren’t reasons to let that group off easy inside the Manning Center.

“Last year wasn’t an excuse,” Patridge said. “We could have been better. COVID or whatever, bottom line we should have been better. But in year two you have the cohesiveness and experience and you’ll naturally take steps up. We’re trying to really climb that thing fast. It’s year two plus we underperformed last year.

“Player led, not coach fed. That’s what you want as a coach… Now we have maturity and experience and not just with the system but experience on the field. We can get to where we want to be.”

Ole Miss showed some improvement toward the end of the season, holding MSU to 24 points and Indiana to 20 in two of the last three games. Otis Reese’s clearance played a large role in that, and he’s leading an influx of confidence in the defensive backfield that could be the reason the Rebels show a considerable jump in defensive ability.

“We don’t talk about last year,” co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin said. “That’s always the case. Be where your feet are and focus on today. Focusing on last year — good or bad — can have an adverse effect on you. It’s about what we are doing now.

"There were some things during one of the bye weeks we narrowed down and moved some guys and started playing better. We had a better idea of who we were, and you hope some of those concepts and things carry over.”

The Rebels are in shoulder pads and shorts on Wednesday before the first scrimmage on Saturday. Durkin credited head coach Lane Kiffin’s practice pace and organization with the ability to get many players meaningful repetitions. The staff, then, reviews the film and grades each practice.

“Your actions speak so loud that we can’t hear what you’re saying,” Durkin said.