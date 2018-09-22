RebelGrove.com

OXFORD | After only one sack and little impact in the game against Alabama last weekend, the Ole Miss defensive line affected Kent State quarterback Woody Barrett throughout the 38-17 win.

The front four consistently applied pressure and forced Barrett out of the pocket frequently, although he ended up converting them into several big plays.

"Just happy to see him (Charles Wiley) being able to contribute and make a play,” said head coach Matt Luke. “We talked about it in the locker room that everybody in the locker room needs to find a way to make a contribution.”

The defensive line, which finished with seven sacks, has struggled mightily through three games this season under defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff and defensive line coach Freddie Roach.

Coming into today, Ole Miss had only three sacks on the season which ranked 117 nationally. Pro Football Focus ranked them 134th nationally in pass rush entering Saturday.

Though the secondary committed several mistakes in coverage in the first half, the line forced six sacks before the break.

“Markel Winters, he did it over and over again this week,” said defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. “So the guys just did a really good job of getting down and executing the game plan and using that speed to get in the backfield and that’s what we talked about all week.”

Kent State’s offensive line had a similar performance against Penn State last week, losing 46 yards on seven sacks.

Barrett’s elusiveness helped out the Golden Flashes, breaking several tackles, making plays on the ground and through the air, despite consistently making errant throws downfield.

The spotlight in the defensive line for the game should be put on Wiley and Markel Winters, who combined for 5.5 sacks and six tackles behind the line.