Ole Miss, two seasons, ago saw the trip to Fayetteville as the low point before a burst of momentum to close the regular season and a magical run to a national title.

That two out of three series had signs of better things to come despite the record. The Rebels, this time, have already lost two, and with a game to go is searching for a complete game to stop the skid.

Arkansas dominated Ole Miss, 8-3, on Friday to clinch the series and set up a sweep opportunity at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rebels (18-14, 3-8) have lost eight of their last nine SEC games and six games overall.

The Razorbacks are 26-3 overall and 10-1 in the SEC.

Andrew Fischer hit to home runs and was the only Rebel with multiple hits. His first inning homer gave Ole Miss a 1-0 lead, and his two-run shot in the third cut it to 4-3. Fischer has 13 home runs on the season.

Liam Doyle gave up four first-inning runs around three walks and two singles. The left-hander survived 3.1 innings and allowed five runs on four hits and four walks. He threw only 50 strikes out of 90 pitches.

Arkansas extended with three runs against Wes Mendes across the sixth and seventh innings. Mitch Murrell threw 2.1 scoreless relief innings, and Mason Morris finished the game with 1.1 scoreless relief innings.

The turning point was the fifth with Arkansas up two runs. Ethan Lege hit a grounder to third with the bases loaded and one out. The Razorbacks attempted a double play. There were two reviews on the play, and replay officials ruled Andrew Fischer was out at second base and he slid illegally into the bag which took a run off the board.

His slide looked legal and directly into the bag. Ole Miss loaded the bases without a ball in play.

Ole Miss was 1-for-10 with two outs and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Arkansas was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position but out-hit Ole Miss 9-6 and had three two-out RBIs.