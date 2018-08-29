RebelGrove.com

Ole Miss emphasizes making most of opportunities as season opener nears
OXFORD | Three days away from the season opener, the Rebels are ready trade blows in Houston in an opportunity for Ole Miss to showcase its offensive prowess.
“I think it’s huge,” head coach Matt Luke said. “We were talking today, and you get 12 opportunities. You work all year for 12 opportunities and this is one of those 12. Everything you do from the summer to the offseason… Your whole schedule is built around 12 games.”
Luke is enthusiastic about how the squad looks heading into the opener and thinks they will be ready with a few more tweaks over the next couple of days.
The only thing Luke said is left for the Rebels in preparation is third down and goal line game-specific situations.
The 2018 Rebels look like they have an offensive roster that is poised to put up big numbers every game, but the defense will remain a question mark until kickoff this Saturday.
“As far as tangible benchmarks, I think the energy is tangible," Luke said about the defense. "I think a defense that flies around and plays hard and plays fast, I believe that is tangible.
“You don’t ever really know until you go out there. Every team is different until you turn the lights on, you don’t ever know.”
DEFENSE GETS ULTIMATE PREP WORK BY FACING REB RECEIVERS
Ole Miss has been fortunate to have standout receiving units in recent memory and going against receivers like A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Damarkus Lodge gives the secondary an extra amount of readiness as Houston nears.
“Working with the wide receivers every day, you gotta get better because they’re gonna bring their A game every day,” defensive back Myles Hartsfield said.
Texas Tech should be similar from a schematic standpoint as to what the Rebels defense has been going against all offseason.
“As long as we line up and play how we’re supposed to play, we’ll be fine,” Hartsfield said.
The Rebels are eager to prove to people that the run game has improved since last season, but Hartsfield said Tech uses the screen game often in short yardage. That creates an extra level of assignment football.
“If you don’t line up right they’re just going to hit you over the top,” Hartsfield said. “That’s all they want is deep balls and stuff like that. They have the wide receivers to do it.
“We’re going in with a chip on our shoulder I feel like. We are just playing our brand of football, we’ve gotten better through spring, we’ve brought a lot of young kids on. One thing, we’re gonna play fast and we’re gonna play physical this year so I just can’t wait for it to get started."