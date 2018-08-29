RebelGrove.com

OXFORD | Three days away from the season opener, the Rebels are ready trade blows in Houston in an opportunity for Ole Miss to showcase its offensive prowess.

“I think it’s huge,” head coach Matt Luke said. “We were talking today, and you get 12 opportunities. You work all year for 12 opportunities and this is one of those 12. Everything you do from the summer to the offseason… Your whole schedule is built around 12 games.”

Luke is enthusiastic about how the squad looks heading into the opener and thinks they will be ready with a few more tweaks over the next couple of days.

The only thing Luke said is left for the Rebels in preparation is third down and goal line game-specific situations.

The 2018 Rebels look like they have an offensive roster that is poised to put up big numbers every game, but the defense will remain a question mark until kickoff this Saturday.

“As far as tangible benchmarks, I think the energy is tangible," Luke said about the defense. "I think a defense that flies around and plays hard and plays fast, I believe that is tangible.

“You don’t ever really know until you go out there. Every team is different until you turn the lights on, you don’t ever know.”