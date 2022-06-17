Ole Miss faces unfamiliar pitcher in Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez

RebelGrove.com's College World Series coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group. The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government. The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Joseph Gonzalez has faced Ole Miss twice in his career, but neither was this year, and he hopes this outing is a good bit of a longer one against the Rebels. Auburn is handing Gonzalez the ball Saturday at 6 p.m. when the Rebels and Tigers meet in the College World Series. Arkansas and Stanford are also on that side of the bracket. Gonzalez missed the Ole Miss series with a blister on his finger when the Rebels took two of three to start SEC play at Auburn. Ole Miss scored 33 runs in the series, scoring 13 and 15 runs in the first and third game, respectively. As a freshman in 2021, Gonzalez pitched on inning and allowed one run at Ole Miss during the regular season and got one out versus the Rebels in the SEC Tournament. With the lack of familiarity, Gonzalez is counting on scouting reports and observations from his teammates who pitched against the Rebels back in March. "I have been asking feedback and trying to find out about their weaknesses," Gonzalez said. "I pretty much do my thing every time I go out there… I didn't throw against them. It's going to be good for me. They haven't seen me yet. Hopefully that works.” Gonzalez missed the first two weekends of SEC play and threw 1.2 innings in a midweek against Jacksonville State before becoming a mainstay in the weekend rotation the rest of the way.