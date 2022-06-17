Ole Miss faces unfamiliar pitcher in Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez
Joseph Gonzalez has faced Ole Miss twice in his career, but neither was this year, and he hopes this outing is a good bit of a longer one against the Rebels.
Auburn is handing Gonzalez the ball Saturday at 6 p.m. when the Rebels and Tigers meet in the College World Series. Arkansas and Stanford are also on that side of the bracket.
Gonzalez missed the Ole Miss series with a blister on his finger when the Rebels took two of three to start SEC play at Auburn. Ole Miss scored 33 runs in the series, scoring 13 and 15 runs in the first and third game, respectively.
As a freshman in 2021, Gonzalez pitched on inning and allowed one run at Ole Miss during the regular season and got one out versus the Rebels in the SEC Tournament. With the lack of familiarity, Gonzalez is counting on scouting reports and observations from his teammates who pitched against the Rebels back in March.
"I have been asking feedback and trying to find out about their weaknesses," Gonzalez said. "I pretty much do my thing every time I go out there… I didn't throw against them. It's going to be good for me. They haven't seen me yet. Hopefully that works.”
Gonzalez missed the first two weekends of SEC play and threw 1.2 innings in a midweek against Jacksonville State before becoming a mainstay in the weekend rotation the rest of the way.
Gonzalez has gone at least five innings in eight of his last nine starts, including six or more innings in six of those. He allowed two earned runs in five innings against Oregon State in the super regional.
The right-hander’s best stretch was a complete game one-run effort against Vanderbilt in mid-April and an eight-inning, two-run outing a week later against Mississippi State.
“He’s pitched for us a lot this year and he was out that portion and didn’t pitch against Ole Miss that first time around,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “At the end of the day he’s arguably our best starter. He’s lasted the longest per start and gives us our best opportunity. We’re lining it up. We know the first two games are so important.”
Gonzalez is a sinker-first pitcher who throws to contact and somewhat resembles Southern Miss’ Tanner Hall, who the Rebels faced in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, though Gonzalez doesn’t possess Hall’s plus changeup.
He’s stuck out 47 and walked 14 in 73. 1 innings. Gonzalez has a 2.95 ERA compared to his 6.17 as a freshman.