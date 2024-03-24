The primary goal, in the lens of the entire season, was to win at least one game while in Knoxville.

On Saturday: Ole Miss 8, Tennessee 5. Mission accomplished. It was the Ole Miss’ most impressive win since the day it piled on the Omaha infield in June 2022.

SEC teams went 17-4 at home the first week of conference play, and home teams are 13-7 as of this writing this weekend, with the LSU-Florida rubber match still on the field. Tennessee had an 18-game home winning streak before the Rebels’ middle game win.

Ole Miss (17-8) is 3-3 in the SEC and hosts Kentucky this coming weekend. One of the hardest road trips is already out of the way; disaster was avoided. Preseason predictions, even in the Pollyanna minds, didn’t include a series win on Rocky Top. It’s become arguably the hardest place to play in the conference.

All those things are true. Let’s get them out of the way.

But the other two days were 15-3 and 15-4 Tennessee victories, with each lasting only seven innings. They weren’t competitive, and that’s where Mike Bianco’s mind was following the series.

“They were much better in every phase,” Bianco said. “We have to get better. It was a humbling weekend and we have a ways to go. We need to look in the mirror, and I like our club and we can get better, but we got humbled.”

Tennessee (21-4) hit five home runs on Sunday and went 8-for-12 with runners on base. The Vols hit .491 overall for the day and also benefitted from four walks in just six offensive innings.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss couldn’t take advantage of early opportunities in a series finale for the second week in a row. Against South Carolina, Ole Miss didn’t score despite five walks in fewer than two innings to start the game.

This time, the Rebels left four men in scoring position over the first four innings. Campbell Smithwick had Ole Miss’ first RBI with a two-out single but was thrown out trying to stretch it to second base. Ole Miss walked just once and struck out nine times out of the 21 outs.

Grayson Saunier gave up seven runs on six hits in 2.2 innings. All seven RBIs came on three home runs — two of them with two outs.

Tennessee’s park is very hitter-friendly, but both teams get to hit in it. Ole Miss needed to either match the offense or avoid the middle of the plate. The Vols are the SEC’s best team in situational hitting, and they punish mistakes.

Sundays are often decided by walks and home runs. Ole Miss last week didn’t do enough with the walks and lost both categories today. It’s easy to see a good start in the macro while noticing signs of trouble in the micro.

Saunier has allowed 17 base runners and four home runs in his last seven innings, and Friday starter Gunnar Dennis has allowed 22 base runners in his last 8.2 innings.

Ole Miss has won both Liam Doyle starts in SEC play. The Coastal Carolina transfer been the Rebels’ most dominant pitcher so far in league play.

The Rebels have a lot of opportunities in front of them. They have some toughness. It’s not a stretch to say last year’s team wouldn’t have won on Saturday.

There’s also a lot of work to do. SEC series come down to the fine print and the margins. Ole Miss is wasting games with too many uncompetitive early innings.

The Rebels are 3-3 and on schedule. Ole Miss needs more consistency to stay that way.