Ole Miss continued revamping its defense with quality, Southeastern Conference-tested talent on Saturday, landing a commitment from Tennessee transfer portal defensive back Tamarion McDonald.

The Memphis native recorded 40 tackles and an interception for the Volunteers this season, his fourth with the program. McDonald signed with Memphis in 2020 and recorded 11 tackles as a true freshman. After posting nine tackles and an interception in 2021, McDonald landed a star role with the Volunteers in 2022, posting 55 tackles and two interceptions for a Tennessee team that landed a New Year’s Six bid.

Ole Miss targeted McDonald immediately upon his entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound McDonald figures to provide instantaneous impact at safety for Ole Miss as well as leadership on defensive side of the ball, a unit rapidly being bolstered this month via the portal.

“McDonald, who started at nickel back last season, was a productive player,” the Knoxville News-Sentinel’s Adam Sparks wrote earlier this month. “Pro Football Focus ranked McDonald as Tennessee's second-best defensive back in 2023 behind Kamal Hadden, whose season was cut short by injury.”

McDonald has one season of eligibility remaining. He visited Ole Miss this weekend along with Tennessee teammate/fellow transfer portal defender Tyler Baron. Baron, a highly-rated defensive end, has not publicly made a decision.